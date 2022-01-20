Sophia Amoruso Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What’s Sophia Amoruso’s Net Worth?

Sophia Amoruso is an American clothier, writer and entrepreneur who has a web value of $20 million. Sophia Amoruso is finest identified for founding the ladies’s trend retailer Nasty Gal and the leisure firm Girlboss Media.

On the peak of Nasty Gal’s success in roughly 2012/2013, the corporate was producing tens of tens of millions of {dollars} in annual income. In 2012 Sophia and Nasty Gal obtained a $49 million funding from Index Ventures. Amoruso was known as the “Cinderella of tech” by the New York Occasions, and appeared on Inc. Journal’s “30 Below 30” Listing in 2013. Sadly, by 2016, Nasty Gal’s fortunes had reversed and the corporate was pressured to file for chapter. With the lack of the corporate, Sophia’s web value plummeted from a peak of $280 million.

Amongst her different endeavors, Amoruso wrote an autobiography known as “#GIRLBOSS” that was tailored right into a Netflix collection in 2017.

Early Life

Sophia Amoruso was born on April 20, 1984 in San Diego, California. She is of Portuguese, Greek, and Italian ancestry, and was raised within the Greek Orthodox church. As a teen, Amoruso was identified with each despair and a focus deficit hyperactivity dysfunction; in consequence, she dropped out of faculty and began to be homeschooled. She obtained her first job working at a Subway restaurant, after which had quite a lot of odd jobs at locations resembling a bookstore and a document store. After Amoruso accomplished her highschool diploma, her mother and father divorced; she subsequently moved to Sacramento to dwell a extra liberated way of life. Following her transfer, she carried out a peripatetic existence that consisted of hitchhiking, stealing, and dumpster diving up and down the West Coast. Whereas residing in Portland, Oregon in 2003, Amoruso stopped thieving after she was caught shoplifting. Shortly after discovering a hernia in her groin, she relocated to San Francisco, the place she labored as a safety guard on the Academy of Artwork College to pay for medical health insurance for surgical procedure.

Profession Beginnings

Whereas working on the Academy of Artwork College, Amoruso opened an eBay retailer known as Nasty Gal Classic, named after the 1975 album by funk and soul singer Betty Davis. Nasty Gal Classic featured classic attire and different gadgets; the primary merchandise offered was a e book Amoruso had stolen as an adolescent. Utilizing data she discovered in a images class, Amoruso photographed, captioned, styled, and shipped all of the gadgets herself. Finally, Nasty Gal Classic grew to become a monster success, making $1 million in yearly income after six years. Nonetheless, in 2008, Amoruso was reportedly banned from eBay for posting hyperlinks in her suggestions to prospects.

Nasty Gal

After leaving eBay, Amoruso opened Nasty Gal as a stand-alone on-line retail retailer. The enterprise quickly amassed a significant following of younger ladies on social media, and grew its income from $223,000 in 2008 to almost $23 million in 2011. At its peak, the corporate was taking in $100 million in yearly gross sales, and was using greater than 200 folks. As a consequence of her large success, Amoruso was named a “Cinderella of tech” by the New York Occasions, and made the 30 Below 30 checklist in Inc. Journal.

Regardless of being launched to the higher echelons of wealth because of Nasty Gal, Amoruso admitted to Forbes that she was unprepared to tackle the heavy calls for of being a CEO, having had no prior expertise in management. Consequently, she introduced that she was stepping down from her place in January of 2015. In November of the next yr, it was reported that the corporate was submitting for Chapter 11 chapter safety. Finally, in February of 2017, British on-line trend retailer Boohoo Group bought Nasty Gal for $20 million. The corporate stays in Los Angeles, nevertheless, and continues to make clothes, footwear, and equipment below its personal model title.

Getty Photographs

Amoruso based her subsequent enterprise enterprise, Girlboss Media, in December of 2017. The corporate creates editorial content material, podcasts, and movies focused at a younger feminine viewers, significantly Millennials. Girlboss Media is meant to assist this era of girls advance of their skilled and private lives. Moreover, Amoruso holds Girlboss Rallies, dear weekend-lengthy tutorial occasions designed for fledgling entrepreneurs.

As an writer, Amoruso penned an autobiography entitled “#GIRLBOSS,” which was revealed by the Penguin imprint Portfolio in 2014. A couple of years later, Netflix tailored the e book into an eponymous collection starring Britt Robertson as a fictionalized model of Amoruso. The present additionally featured Ellie Reed, Johnny Simmons, Alphonso McAuley, Dean Norris, and Melanie Lynskey, amongst others. Typically disliked by viewers, who criticized it as myopic and inspiring of narcissism, the collection was finally canceled by Netflix after one season.

Amongst her different media involvements, Amoruso appeared as herself in two 2012 episodes of the MTV collection “Home of Fashion.” Three years later, she was a visitor decide on the spinoff trend design competitors collection “Undertaking Runway All Stars,” and in addition appeared as herself on “Pop Tradition Underground.”

Private Life



In 2015, Amoruso wed Joel DeGraff; they obtained divorced two years later.

Actual Property

The identical yr Nasty Gal raised $50 million, Amoruso bought her first residence, a midcentury Los Angeles mansion beforehand owned by filmmaker Sofia Coppola. Spanning 3,300 sq. ft, it boasts glassy structure and quite a few items of excessive-finish and classic furnishings.