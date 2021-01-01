Sophia calls Hayat Karan worse than Salman Khan: Sofia Hayat calls Karan Johar worse than Salman: Promoting violence and nepotism

The way Karan Johar is hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and beating up the contestants has caused outrage among users on social media as well as many celebrities. Sophia Hayat, who appeared in the seventh season of ‘Bigg Boss’, also expressed anger at Karan and said that ‘Karan Johar is worse than Salman Khan’.

Let me tell you that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ started on August 8 and so far Karan has hosted 2 ‘Sunday Ka War’ episodes. In both the episodes, Karan Johar mainly supported Shamita Shetty and got angry at the other contestants. Contestant Divya Agarwal also said in the show that Karan Johar has said such things about her that she is being treated unfairly at home and no one is talking to her. Seeing all this, Sophia Hayat is now angry.



‘The old way of insulting people, encouraging violence’

Sophia Hayat believes the show promotes violent behavior and kinship. Speaking to the Times of India, Sofia Hayat said, “Karan Johar is worse than Salman Khan. He is promoting violence and kinship in the show. If the event had taken place in the UK, it would have been shut down immediately because it promotes violence and aggression. Karan Johar is insulting people for bringing TRP. This is the old formula of ‘Bigg Boss’.



‘I will never go back to a show like this’

Sophia Hayat further said, ‘India is a religious country where religious sentiments are valued. It is a religious religion that no one should be harmed. But Karan and Bigg Boss are going against this religion. They are insulting humanity, promoting violence and nepotism. He is laughing at the plight of the people. I would never go to an event again that would encourage people to get angry and hurt each other. They are doing a negative event that is seen all over the world.

Sophia Hayat said that children will learn to behave like this by watching such shows. She said, ‘If Big Boss continues like this, please please all those responsible for the future of those children who are aggressive and violent.’



Sophia complimented Karan

At the same time, a few days back, Sofia Hayat had praised Karan Johar’s hosting and said that Salman should retire and hand over the show to Karan Johar. According to Sophia, ‘Karan looked very real.’

Karan should take control of ‘Bigg Boss’

Speaking to IANS, Sofia Hayat said, “Nice to see Karan Johar hosting ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Salman’s robe is not as strong as before. He should retire now because sometimes he works harder. Karan looks real and presents himself better than Salman.” It was fun to watch Kelly, and if Karan continues to lead ‘Bigg Boss’, he will have no problem coming back to the show.

