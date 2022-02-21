Soros donated $250,000 to fiscal sponsor of Louisville group who bailed out attempted murderer



The legal fund responsible for bailing out a Black Lives Matter activist accused of attempted murder in Louisville has a financial relationship with liberal billionaire George Soros, who has donated millions of dollars for democratic reasons.

The Lewisville Community Bail Fund, a “financially sponsored project” of the Alliance for Global Justice (AFGJ), arrested and charged Quintage Brown, 21, with attempting to assassinate Jewish Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg last Monday. Brown was released two days later after the funds posted প্রয়োজনীয় 100,000 needed to bail him out, where he will be held under house arrest.

The Alliance for Global Justice, a liberal advocacy group that has been screened for supporting Palestinian terrorism and supporting the anti-Semitic boycott, devolution and sanctions (BDS) movement, received 250,000 votes from the Foundation to Promote OP in 2020. . A donor arm of the Soros Open Society Foundation (OSF), according to the group’s 990 tax form. The $ 250,000 contribution “was nominated to catalyze the black community in the global movement for climate justice.”

The Foundation to Promote Open Society, which received millions of dollars from Soros, donated more than 3.5 million. Millions of dollars in the group and in previous years, its most recent 990 tax forms were published at the Tides Center in 2020. The Tides Center, a California-based nonprofit incubator formerly owned by the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, donated more than $ 737,000 to the Lewisville Community Bail Fund in 2020.

Greenberg, whose sweater was stolen from one of Brown’s shots, told the Lewisville Community Bail Fund last Thursday, “Our criminal justice system is clearly broken. It’s almost impossible to believe anyone could have attempted murder. Get out of jail on Monday and Wednesday.”

The Lewisville Community Bail Fund was co-founded in 2017 by Black Lives Matter-Lewisville activist Chanel Helm, who advocated for the dismissal of the police and praised and defended Shakur, a repeatedly convicted police murderer. In recent days, he has used his Facebook page to defend the Lewisville Community Bail Fund to bail out Quintage Brown by re-posting an official statement from Black Lives Matter-Louisville, calling Brown a “bright and shining leader” who needs “direct.” “Mental health support.” In another Facebook post, Helm was seen talking about Brown while protesting against prisons, saying that they “do not rehabilitate” and “if you tell someone to go to jail or jail, it is not because You hope they can. A change is coming[d] Person. “

Helm said in another Facebook post last week, “Yao reminded me that the same people are crazy, the same people who harassed Quintage because he wrote about his experience as a young black man. He’s 21 years old.” “He’s been an organizer since he was 16. He took JCPS and LMPD. I’m really talking about people killing him.”

One of the responses to that Facebook post stated that Brown was “a victim of a covert psychological operation often carried out on activists and aspiring government officials in our community” and linked it to “Havana Syndrome”, which persuaded Helm to choose by heart.

The Daily Caller reported last year that the Tides Center donated nearly 6 6 million to 23 bail funds in 2020, including the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which responded last summer after bailing an alleged domestic abuser who would be charged a second time. . -Degree Murder About three weeks after another driver was shot and killed during a road rage brawl. Vice President Kamala Harris Promoted The bail fund, in the summer of 2020, urges its Twitter followers to “chip in” the money.

A 2020 FOX 9 report shows that among the MFF-assisted people – who received grants from multiple Joe Biden campaign workers in the wake of a ের 35 million fundraiser in the weeks leading up to George Floyd’s death – was Darnica Floyd, who was charged a second time. Degree was charged with stabbing a friend to death, and Christopher Boswell, who was charged with sexual assault and kidnapping. The group raised 100,000 for Floyd and $ 350,000 for Boswell.

“The bailout fund is seeking radical change,” Tides wrote in a July 2020 Facebook post. “We must end the two-tier bail system for those who can afford it and those who cannot. Philanthropy can go a long way in achieving this important goal.”

Gadget Clock has reached out to the “Fiscal Sponsorship Coordinator” of the Digital Alliance for Global Justice to determine whether he supports the bailout decision or whether they will terminate their sponsorship, but Ellen Spivak-Rodriguez did not respond to media inquiries.

The Tides Center and the Foundation to Promote Open Society also did not respond to media inquiries.

Gadget Clock’ Joe Schoffstall and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.