Sorry to see him hurt, said Rock Yorkshire player Azim Rafiq

Leeds, Aug 23 (PTI) I am saddened by allegations that England captain Joe Root is facing “institutional racism” at former Yorkshire teammate Azim Rafique’s cricket club. He appealed to all stakeholders to spread maximum awareness to prevent such cases.

England Under-19 captain Rafique said in an interview last year that he feels out of place playing for Yorkshire between 2008-2017.

The club apologized last week, saying Rafiq was a “victim of unfair treatment”.

Root said there is still much work to be done to eliminate racism in the sport.

He said, “I can’t really guess or comment much on the report I didn’t see, but it’s hard for me to see him hurt as a former teammate and friend.”

“And I think more than anything, it shows that you still have a lot of work to do as a game,” he said. ”