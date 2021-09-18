Sortable statistics help managers track trends

Less than 2,200 would likely be stolen this season, continuing the downward trend from its modern heyday in the 1980s and 1990s when more than 3,000 was the norm. But some managers still believe there is an advantage to being aggressive on bases.

Overall, about 5.7 percent of runners at first base take a shot at stealing second. That number goes up if he plays for Don Mattingly (9.2 percent) of the Miami Marlins or Jesse Tingler (8.8 percent) of the San Diego Padres.

Some of this is manned by personnel, of course: Mattingly had a fleet of Starling Marte (22 Steels, prior to a trade to Oakland) and Jazz Chisholm (18). But Mattingly loved to steal when he was also the manager of the Dodgers, topping 11.2 percent in 2014.

Looks like all he’s doing is helping the Thief Marlins. They steal bases with a success rate of 79.5 percent, which is higher than the 67 percent that statisticians say a theft attempt needs to achieve in order to be worth it.

In contrast, the Reds’ David Bell keeps his runners stuck in the mud. Only 3 percent of the men before him have taken off for another. Given that Reds players have been successful only 55.1 percent, he might consider stealing even less.