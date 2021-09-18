Sortable statistics help managers track trends
Baseball is a game of numbers: 762 home runs, 511 wins, 56-game hitting streak.
But while players’ baseball cards are chockablock with statistics, a key figure in the game is overlooked by fans when it comes to counting and analysis: the manager.
Sparky Anderson, who managed more than 4,000 regular season games and won three World Series titles, said managers were just a “necessary evil”. But thanks to the increased ability to track manager decisions on sites like Baseball Reference, fans can take a look at the tendencies of the people leading their teams, which may help explain why they’re actually those dugouts. What are I doing.
The statistics show who stands out the most in terms of strategy and more broadly, they show how the game is changing.
Less than 2,200 would likely be stolen this season, continuing the downward trend from its modern heyday in the 1980s and 1990s when more than 3,000 was the norm. But some managers still believe there is an advantage to being aggressive on bases.
Overall, about 5.7 percent of runners at first base take a shot at stealing second. That number goes up if he plays for Don Mattingly (9.2 percent) of the Miami Marlins or Jesse Tingler (8.8 percent) of the San Diego Padres.
Some of this is manned by personnel, of course: Mattingly had a fleet of Starling Marte (22 Steels, prior to a trade to Oakland) and Jazz Chisholm (18). But Mattingly loved to steal when he was also the manager of the Dodgers, topping 11.2 percent in 2014.
Looks like all he’s doing is helping the Thief Marlins. They steal bases with a success rate of 79.5 percent, which is higher than the 67 percent that statisticians say a theft attempt needs to achieve in order to be worth it.
In contrast, the Reds’ David Bell keeps his runners stuck in the mud. Only 3 percent of the men before him have taken off for another. Given that Reds players have been successful only 55.1 percent, he might consider stealing even less.
Deliberate treading, one of the least popular moves for statisticians — and many fans — keeps falling. But there are still some managers who find importance in giving first base to a team’s slugger.
No one gives free passes to one percent of batters, but Dave Martinez of the Washington Nationals and Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers still send 0.8 percent of them first. Not surprisingly, he is the manager of the National League, where the pitcher-to-man run is fairly regular.
Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros has been remarkably averse to strategy, offering intentional runs this season to only 0.1 percent, or once for every 1,000 batters. The Astros deliberately walked only seven batsmen. Brandon Hyde of the Baltimore Orioles is just behind Baker at 0.2 percent (eight walks).
One of Hyde’s outings came last month for Shohei Ohtani, and it drew a bounty from Orioles fans, who have played 31 games for their team in a season. third The place (and already removed from the postseason controversy) probably just wanted the Angels superstar to see his cut.
Baker spent most of his managerial career in the NL, and went on to run regularly with the San Francisco Giants in the 1990s with about 1 percent of the batsmen. That figure fell when he led the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Nationals, and it fell with his arrival in the AL last season.
sparrow
Another drama that haunts many new-age statisticians is bunt: the general consensus is that it usually costs more to pursue a runner than it does.
Don’t say that to Mike Matheny of the Royals, whose non-pitchers have successfully sacrificed 22 times this season, having the strategy available 1.8 percent of the time. (Pitchers are excluded from this statue because people who are not named Ohtani almost always split when they can.) Matheny has had a sacrificial bunt rate as high as 2.3 percent throughout his career, and has seen has gone. Back in 2016 he declared himself finished, answering questions about his tendency to split players. “Beyond ill and tired of answering it,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
But if you play for Mike Schildt of the St. Louis Cardinals, Roberts of the Dodgers or the Bell of the Reds, you will be better off swinging the bat. Each has made only two non-sacrifices this season. (Schildt was awarded the “worst split of the year” by FanGraphs in June after a blistering sacrifice by Jose Rondon turned into a double play. Perhaps he learned a lesson.)
use of pitcher
In the 60s, 70s and 80s, teams used about 2.5 pitchers per game. As any fan who’s watched a game crawl into its fourth hour in 2021 can tell you, managers use a lot more now. Every manager in the majors is currently using four to five pitchers in a game.
At one extreme 4.8 pitchers on a game is the Padres’ tingler. On the other is the old school Tony La Russe of the White Sox on 4.
You might think that a team with poor pitching staff would call in more and more pitchers as starters and middle relievers fire up. But, oddly enough, Tingler’s and La Russa’s use of pitchers cannot be explained by the quality of their staff: each team ranks fourth in the ERA in its league.
In case you’re wondering, 76-year-old La Russa has changed with the times. Back in his first round with the White Sox in the 1980s, he was using 2.5 to 3 pitchers a game. This figure increased as he progressed, but his 1986 White Sox squad, 3.2 pitchers a game, was the only team in his 34 years of management that did not use pitcher usage despite its reputation for playing big roles. Took the top spot in the league. in situational relievers.
replay challenges
A new way to evaluate managers is their use of replay challenges. There are several caveats: the sample size is small, and some managers may make it a challenge to help a player’s morale or to send a message to an ump.
That said, it’s La Russa who tops the table here: Seven of his nine picks have been successful this season, for a baseball-best 77.8 percent. Coincidentally or not, La Russa helped create the replay system.
In contrast, Hyde of the Orioles and Bob Melvin of the Oakland Athletics have both reversed only one in 10 picks.
The person who loves challenges the most is Charlie Montoyo of the Blue Jays. He made 25 of them with nine successful (36 percent).
ejection
In some games, the manager is not very noticeable. But it’s hard to miss when he boots up. Any Atlanta Braves fan can tell you all about Bobby Cox after years of managing the team as he was evicted 162 times—a season’s worth of early rain.
Tingler of the Padres and Aaron Boone of the Yankees have been heaved six times this season. For Boone, who is known for his theatrics of umps, this is a new personal record, surpassing his five ejections since 2019.
Gabe Kapler of the Giants, Kevin Cash of the Rays and Brian Snitker of the Braves get the good citizenship award: they haven’t been asked to leave yet. (Those three have been tossed last season, however, as Kapler’s total of four ejections in 523 games reflects outstanding performance as a manager.)
All figures are for Wednesday’s matches.
