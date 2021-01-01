Soumya Tandon worries about her Afghan friends: Her niece is at home Actress Soumya Tandon expresses her worries about her friends in Afghanistan:

The whole of Afghanistan is shaken by the Taliban’s occupation and the people there are living in terror. Anita Vahini Soumya Tandon of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ has expressed concern about her people in Afghanistan with whom she has a special relationship.

Soumya Tandon has shared some stories about her loved ones living in Afghanistan by posting on Instagram Story. Soumya had moved to Kabul in 2008, where she had been filming for a month. In the meantime, he made many friends, about whom he was very upset.



Soumya has shared an old picture of herself in Afghanistan and said she is praying for Afghan friends. She also wrote that a long time ago she played the role of an Afghan girl and stayed there for about a month.

Speaking to the Times of India, Soumya said, “I went to Afghanistan during the shooting of an international project and stayed in Kabul for a month. I was happy to play the role of this Afghan girl. It is the story of a girl who aspires to become a doctor and fulfills her dream despite all the obstacles and hardships faced by the society. It was a story of women empowerment and what is happening there now is shocking.

Soumya said, “I had the opportunity to visit Afghanistan and it was a wonderful experience. Among the artists were also some Afghani artists who helped me understand the language. The locals were very polite. If I had gone to the shop, they would have realized in a moment that I am from India and they would have given those items as a free gift. He had a great sense of self-worth. He loved working for others. My experience was very different from what I was told about this country. The locals always expressed their love for India because they felt that we have always supported them.



Soumya also said that while enjoying the shooting here, she was also concerned about her safety. Recalling those days, she said, ‘There were two women in the unit of co-stars and crew members. They told me how difficult it was for women and how much they had to fight for their freedom. My co-stars told me how they always live in the shadow of terror. He has lived a life of fear and has lived a life of fear for years and then look at what happened to him.

Soumya made many friends in Afghanistan, with whom she could not make contact at this time. Soumya is worried about his safety. She said that after the incident, she tried to contact her Indian friends with whose help she reached Afghanistan, but they did not get any response. She said- I want to know if he is OK, because the scenes that come there are very annoying and my prayers are with him.

