Sound One X60 Wireless Earphone Review And Features – Sound One X60: This wireless earphone can be used in any situation, read review here

New Delhi: Apart from the headphones that come with any device, many consumers also buy wireless headphones. In such a situation, if you also want to buy a wireless earphone in the budget of Rs 2,000, then Hong-Kong tech company Sound One has introduced its neckband style X60 wireless headphones in India. The company launched this earphone in February at a price of Rs 3,490. But now this earphone can be purchased from the e-commerce site Amazon for a price of Rs 1,799. We have been using the X60 earphones for the past one week, after which we have brought you its review.

Sound One X60 Design

Talking about the design of the Sound One X60, it does not give a more premium look, but due to the simple look and light weight, it is okay. There is a soft rubber coating on this neckband. The button design on both the bottom sides also looks good with the band. Here on the left side there is a one touch button to activate the virtual assistant. On the right side there are multi-function buttons and volume buttons. Apart from on-off with its multi-function buttons, there are functions like call cut-receive and redial. On the other hand, in the volume buttons, pressing and holding the plus button increases the volume and once pressed changes the track. Similarly, the volume can be reduced with the minus sign button in the volume buttons.

Sound One X60 Performance

Talking about its performance, it can be easily carried anywhere hanging in the neck. Also it can be used while running. Apart from this, the earplugs are of small design, due to which they fit easily in the ears and do not sting in the ears. We used it even in crowded areas, even then its quality was very good while listening to music and calling. Also, even after increasing its sound completely, you will get good sound quality. It also has a feature that the magnets fitted inside its earplugs prevent the wireless earphones from slipping when not in use. Bluetooth 4.2 has been supported in this. In such a situation, there is no problem in connectivity with smartphones, computers, laptops and audio players. Also, due to the auto connectivity, the headphone can be easily connected to the smartphone. Its connectivity range is up to 10m which is better. Talking about the audio quality, the range of this headphone is from 20Hz-20,000Hz. Also, Qualcomm’s AptX codec technology has also been used here for better quality.

Sound One X60 Battery

Regarding its battery backup, the company claims that it can last for 8 to 10 hours on a single charge. During use, we found that its battery life is quite good. Apart from this, it also gives you continuous ring alerts when the battery is low. Although it takes 2 hours to fully charge it. In such a situation, it can be expected that there will be no decrease in its battery life after using it for a long time. Overall, this lightweight neckband wireless headphone priced at Rs 1,799 can be used in any situation. In such a situation, this simple looking wireless handphone can prove to be a good option for you.