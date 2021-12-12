Sourav Ganguly Answers Why Rohit Sharma Gets Captaincy From Virat Kohli Coach Rajkumar Sharma Slams BCCI For No Transparency in Decisions

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made it clear why Rohit Sharma was given the captaincy of white ball cricket after replacing Virat Kohli. Also, Virat’s coach Rajkumar Sharma has expressed his displeasure on the BCCI.

After removing Virat Kohli from the captaincy of the ODI team and making Rohit Sharma the new white ball captain of India, many things are continuously coming to the fore. Regarding this, the President of the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly has once again given information on why Rohit was handed over the captaincy from Kohli.

In a special conversation with Cricket Next, Sourav Ganguly has once again expressed his views on this matter. Earlier, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed his displeasure over Ganguly’s statement and expressed surprise. According to him, the selectors should have already cleared their stand.

“The selection committee has not given any reason behind its decision. We don’t know what the team management, BCCI or selectors want but no explanation means there is no transparency in the decisions of the selection committee. It is very sad to see the way it all happened. He was a very successful captain of the team in the ODI format.

The BCCI President also said in his recent interview that, ‘As I have said I personally requested him (Kohli) not to give up the captaincy of the T20 team. He felt the workload which is fine, he is a great cricketer. He is very serious about his cricket. He has captained for a long time and these things keep happening. Because I too have captained for a long time; Therefore, I know.’

Dada further said that, ‘The selectors also wanted only one captain in white ball cricket and hence this decision was taken. I don’t know what is going to happen in future. But like I said, it’s a good team and it has some great players and I hope the results are good. A good team does not have many leaders. Perhaps this is the reason for keeping the same captain for ODI and T20.

‘…then Team India won without Kohli’

When asked Sourav Ganguly, do you expect that he (Rohit Sharma) will be able to lead the team like the captains of the past? In response, he said, ‘Of course, that is why the selectors have supported him. He will find a way to do well and I hope he does. His record for Mumbai Indians in IPL is excellent.

He further said that, ‘They have won five IPL titles. He had captained India a few years back in the Asia Cup, which India won and then Team India won without Kohli. Winning the title without Virat shows how strong the team is. Rohit has found success in big tournaments and has a good team. So hopefully they can bring good results from this.

It is worth noting that before the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had decided to step down from the captaincy of the T20 team. After this, the BCCI took away the captaincy of ODIs from him and Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the regular captain of white ball cricket of India. Kohli is currently the captain of the Test team.