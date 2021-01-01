Sourav Ganguly at Manchester Test: Indian players refused to play Manchester Test but you can’t blame them; Sourav Ganguly: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly reveals – Indian players refuse to play

Highlights The Indian players refused to land in Manchester for fear of Kovid

Four support staff members of the Indian cricket team were hit by a corona

The BCCI and ECB are scheduled to meet on September 22

New Delhi

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that all Indian players were scared when the team’s physio Yogesh Parmar’s Covid-1 test came back positive and they took the field in the Manchester Test.

Yogesh Parmar (Covid-19 positive) was found to be infected with corona a day before the 5th and final test of the series. The next day, two hours before the match, the Indian team refused to take the field, after which the Manchester Test had to be canceled.

Parmar was the third member of the Indian support staff to be infected with the corona. Earlier, Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar were also left alone as they were positive.

Ganguly will travel to the UK on September 22 to discuss the Manchester Test schedule with England cricket representatives. The BCCI president told The Telegraph, ‘The players had refused to play. But you can’t blame them. Yogesh Parmar was in touch with all the players and it was natural to panic. He met all the players separately and also tested the Covid 1 of. He was also giving massages to all the players which is a part of his routine.

After the cancellation of the Manchester Test, former England captain Michael Vaughan had said that the reason was the IPL. Vaughan targeted the players and said he feared he might drop out of the IPL.

According to Ganguly, the players were shocked to learn that Yogesh’s corona test was positive. They were afraid of being exposed to this deadly disease. Living in a bubble is not easy. Of course you have to respect their feelings. Shastri, Arun and Sridhar could leave for India on Wednesday if their RT-PCR test comes negative before the trip.