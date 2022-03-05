Sourav Ganguly Breaks BCCI Constitution By Presence in Selection Meetings Including Decision of Virat Kohli Sacking

Sourav Ganguly BCCI President: Some former and current selectors have accused BCCI President Sourav Ganguly of being present in the selection meeting. According to the Constitution approved by the Supreme Court, the Speaker does not have the right to be present and interfere in the selection meeting.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has once again been embroiled in controversies. Recently, after Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was not selected in the team for the Sri Lanka series, Saha had told some things about the former captain and the current president. Now three former and current selectors have confirmed that they have been interfering in the selection meetings ever since Ganguly took over as the president.

If we talk about the constitution of BCCI, it clearly states that the president should not interfere in the selection of the national team. The Supreme Court has also approved this constitution. According to this, only the Secretary of BCCI has the right to be present in the meeting without any interference in the selection process as convener.

When our colleague Indian Express spoke to three former and current selectors of BCCI, they confirmed that Sourav Ganguly is constantly present in the selection meetings. He also said that since Ganguly took over as the president in October 2019, he has been a part of every selection meeting.

On the condition of anonymity, two selectors said so much that Ganguly is also present in the online selection meeting. Considering his presence and his stature, no one can object. One of them even said that he feels a lot of pressure due to Ganguly being there. At the same time, many members of the committee also do not feel comfortable in putting forward their views due to this reason.

Many big decisions have been taken by the selection committee during the tenure of Sourav Ganguly. One of them is to go under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and make Rohit Sharma the captain in all formats. Several sources in the BCCI also said that Ganguly’s presence in the selection meeting puts selectors under pressure with less experience. He is unable to put his thoughts before their experience. Due to this the importance of the important decision making committee of Indian cricket has diminished.

This issue has come up even before this. The board first tweeted a photo on 24 October 2019, the day after Ganguly was elected president. The caption of this photo read, ‘Senior Selection Committee met this afternoon and selected T20 and Test team for Bangladesh series.’ In this photo, Sourav Ganguly was seen sitting in the middle.

Apart from them, chief selector MSK Prasad, secretary Jay Shah, captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma and other selectors were present. Recently, when a controversy arose about this, Dada clarified on it. In an interview to PTI, he had said, ‘I want to clarify that the photo is not from the selection meeting.’

Now if we talk about the latest allegations, after this the BCCI President has once again come under the scanner. After the conversation with the selectors, when the Indian Express sent Sourav Ganguly to the Questionnaire of this entire conversation, Dada has not given any answer to it yet.