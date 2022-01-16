Sourav Ganguly Calls Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Resignation As His Personal Decision BCCI Immensely Respects It

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has tweeted on Virat Kohli’s resolution to step down as Test captain. He has known as it Virat’s private resolution. Earlier, Kohli had left the T20 captaincy earlier than the T20 World Cup and the ODI captaincy was additionally taken from him earlier than the South Africa tour.

Cricket Board of India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has tweeted on Virat Kohli’s sudden resolution to step down as Test captain. He has described this resolution of Kohli as private and stated that BCCI will respect it. It is price noting that earlier than this, Kohli and Ganguly had additionally come nose to nose on the choice to step down from the T20 captaincy.

In his tweet, Sourav Ganguly lauded Virat Kohli because the Indian captain for the essential position he performed in taking the staff ahead in all three codecs of the sport. He additionally stated that his resolution to step down from Test captaincy is a private one. Ganguly tweeted this on his official Twitter profile late on Saturday night time.

Ganguly wrote within the tweet that, ‘Indian cricket has achieved development in all codecs underneath the management of Virat. That is his private resolution and BCCI respects it. He’ll at all times be an essential a part of his staff and can take the staff to new heights in future. Nice participant, Weldon.’

Allow us to inform you that Virat Kohli all of the sudden ended his captaincy profession of seven years as India’s most profitable captain. A day earlier, the Indian staff had misplaced the sequence 1-2 to South Africa. Earlier, he had given up the T20 captaincy and Rohit Sharma was made the captain in his place in ODIs as nicely.

Underneath Virats management Indian cricket has made speedy strides in all codecs of the sport ..his resolution is a private one and bcci respects it immensely ..he might be an essential member to take this staff to newer heights sooner or later.A fantastic participant .nicely completed ..@BCCI @imVkohli — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 15, 2022

After the elimination of Virat from the ODI captaincy, his verbal variations with the board president Sourav Ganguly additionally got here to the fore. Earlier than leaving for South Africa, Virat had stated that nobody had contacted him after relinquishing the T20 captaincy and that he obtained the knowledge an hour and a half earlier than he stepped down from the ODI captaincy. On the identical time, Ganguly stated that he himself had persuaded Virat to go away the T20 captaincy.

If we speak about statistics, underneath Kohli’s management, India performed 68 Test matches, out of which it gained 40. Underneath his management, the staff registered memorable victories in England and Australia. Kohli is India’s most profitable Test captain. He’s adopted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni (27 wins) and Ganguly (21 wins).