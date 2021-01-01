Sourav Ganguly confirms his biopic: Sourav Ganguly Biopic: This film will show the journey of Sourav Ganguly from becoming the Indian captain and becoming the BCCI chairman to becoming an international praise for the country.

Former Indian cricket captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has had a good career. His journey will be seen on the silver screen in a prestigious Bollywood film. Filmmaker Love Ranjan will produce a biopic of Sourav Ganguly. Sourav Ganguly and Love Ranjan tweeted about it.

Sourav Ganguly tweeted, “Cricket is my life, it has given me the confidence and strength to keep my head high and continue the journey of life.” Love Films is happy to create a biopic on Mary Journey and bring it to life on the big screen. Replying to Sourav Ganguly’s tweet, Love Ranjan tweeted and wrote, ‘It is more than an honor to have a grandfather in the Love Films family! Thank you for making us a part of your life and for sharing it with the world. ‘



The film traces the journey of Sourav Ganguly from becoming the Indian captain and gaining international fame for the country to becoming the BCCI chairman. The producers have not yet announced any lead actors. However, Sourav Ganguly had earlier expressed that he would recommend Ranbir Kapoor to play his role in the biopic.

Sourav Ganguly Biopic: Shrijit Mukherjee Revealed – Dada wants to direct the film

It is worth noting that biographies of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin have been made before Sourav Ganguly. Sushant Singh Rajput in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and Imran Hashmi in Mohammad Azharuddin’s biopic ‘Azhar’. Meanwhile, a biopic of Indian women’s national cricket team captain Mithali Raj’s ‘Shabash Mithu’ is being made. Tapasi Pannu will appear in it. Anushka Sharma will be seen working on a biopic of Indian women’s national cricket team player Jhulan Goswami. However, it is yet to be announced.