Sourav Ganguly confirms his biopic: Sourav Ganguly Biopic: This film will show the journey of Sourav Ganguly from becoming the Indian captain and becoming the BCCI chairman to becoming an international praise for the country.
The film traces the journey of Sourav Ganguly from becoming the Indian captain and gaining international fame for the country to becoming the BCCI chairman. The producers have not yet announced any lead actors. However, Sourav Ganguly had earlier expressed that he would recommend Ranbir Kapoor to play his role in the biopic.
It is worth noting that biographies of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former skipper Mohammad Azharuddin have been made before Sourav Ganguly. Sushant Singh Rajput in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ and Imran Hashmi in Mohammad Azharuddin’s biopic ‘Azhar’. Meanwhile, a biopic of Indian women’s national cricket team captain Mithali Raj’s ‘Shabash Mithu’ is being made. Tapasi Pannu will appear in it. Anushka Sharma will be seen working on a biopic of Indian women’s national cricket team player Jhulan Goswami. However, it is yet to be announced.
#Sourav #Ganguly #confirms #biopic #Sourav #Ganguly #Biopic #film #show #journey #Sourav #Ganguly #Indian #captain #BCCI #chairman #international #praise #country
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.