Sourav Ganguly Confirms Women’s T20 Challenge This Year Michael Vaughan Asks To Prioritize Women IPL

Sourav Ganguly Confirms Women’s T20 Challenge in 2022: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has approved organizing the Women’s T20 Challenge this year. At the same time, English veteran Michael Vaughan has demanded him to give priority to the women’s IPL.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is often in the news for his social media posts and rhetoric. Meanwhile, he has tweeted making a demand from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and has also tagged Dada. The English legend has demanded from him to give priority to the women’s IPL.

Michael Vaughan tagged Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly in his tweet and wrote that, ‘Women’s IPL should be given priority. We should find a solution soon.’

Dada stamps on Women’s T20 Challenge

At the same time, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said in an interview to Sports Star on Wednesday that this year – Women’s T20 Challenge will be organized. However, he did not clarify anything about the dates but had approved the organization of the league. It will be held during the playoffs of the men’s IPL in May.

He said that, ‘This year once again the Women’s T20 Challenge will return in May. Probably in future we can organize big women’s IPL. But this year the Women’s T20 Challenge will be organized during the IPL playoffs. It could not be organized last year as the Indian women’s team went on a tour of Australia for Tests, ODIs and T20s.

Since the year 2018, the BCCI had planned to organize this league during the IPL playoffs. Its last edition was held in 2020. Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Senior Women’s T20 League, which was to be held in February, will resume soon. It is currently on hold due to covid.

Significantly, the Indian women’s cricket team is present in New Zealand these days. Where the team has to play a five-match ODI series after one T20. After this, in March, this team led by Mithali Raj will also play the ODI World Cup in New Zealand itself. The Women’s ODI World Cup will be played from March 4 to April 3.