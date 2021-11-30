Sourav Ganguly decorated special bottles of champagne more than 25 years in his house Told daughter Sana Ganguly is real owner of Mahal Watch Video

Sourav also told that if Champagne bottles are kept in a humid place for a long time then they can burst, that is why he opened them. In 1996, Sourav scored his first Test century in England. In the next Test, he scored a second Test century.

Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and former captain of Team India, is also known as the ‘Prince of Kolkata’, ‘Bengal Tiger’. Sourav Ganguly also realizes these surnames through his lifestyle. A glimpse of his elegance was clearly visible in an episode of ‘Asian Paints Season 2’.

In the video, Sourav Ganguly spoke openly about his palatial house, the people living in it and his family’s passion for cricket. In this video shared on YouTube in March 2018, Sourav Ganguly told that his home is the place where he spent 44 years of his life. He says that when he enters this arena, he feels very comfortable in himself. The most important thing is the people who live in this house, who make the house a home.

During this, Sourav Ganguly had told why he has kept two 25-year-old champagne bottles decorated in his house till now. Born on July 8, 1972 in Behala, Kolkata, Sourav is said to have scored two consecutive centuries in England in 1996. Then he got these champagne bottles as a gift. He said, ‘When I returned, I opened the bottles of Champagne, but those bottles are still preserved as memories.’

/Living area of ​​Sourav Ganguly’s house. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

It is also a part of Sourav Ganguly’s house. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

Sourav Ganguly’s house has expensive furniture. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

Dining area of ​​Sourav Ganguly’s house. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

The part of Sourav Ganguly’s house where he has memories related to cricket. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

The special thing is that this part of Sourav Ganguly was specially built by his father. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

A life-size statue of Sourav Ganguly is also installed in his house. (Source- Screenshot Asian Paints YouTube video)

Sourav Ganguly told that he is basically a right hand person. He said, ‘I eat food with straight hands. I write with straight hands. I also throw the ball with the right hand, but I catch the bat with the left hand.

Regarding daughter Sana, Ganguly said, ‘She is the most important member of this house. My mother, my brother, my cousins ​​are all there, but this is Sana’s house first of all, so I keep telling her that please allow us to stay here.