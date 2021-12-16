Sourav Ganguly denies comment on Virat Kohli’s press conference: We deal with this leave it to BCCI

Virat Kohli had given contrary information in the press conference on 15 December 2021, contrary to Sourav Ganguly’s statement a few days earlier. He had said, ‘Not even once was I told that you should not give up the T20 captaincy.’

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has refused to comment on Virat Kohli’s press conference. He says that BCCI will deal with this matter.

Team India’s Test captain Virat Kohli took Indian cricket by storm on 15 December 2021 by saying that when he stepped down as T20 captain, no one asked him to reconsider it. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had said that he had requested Kohli not to step down from the captaincy of the T20 team.

In a press conference ahead of his departure for the South Africa tour, Kohli had said that he was never asked to continue as captain when he announced his intention to step down as the captain of the T20 side. This was in stark contrast to Ganguly’s statement a few days back who had said that Kohli had been urged not to step down.

Sourav Ganguly told media persons in Kolkata on Thursday, December 16, 2021, ‘No statement, no press conference. We will deal with it, leave it all to BCCI.

There was talk that BCCI had asked selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma to address the media after Kohli’s explosive press conference, but ultimately the board did not make any statements.

His tension with the sports administrators came to the fore after Kohli’s statement on Wednesday. Kohli had said in reference to Ganguly’s statement, “Whatever was said about the decision, whatever was said about it, it is wrong.”

Virat Kohli said, ‘When I left the T20 captaincy, I first approached the BCCI. I told him about my decision. I put my point of view before the office bearers of the board.

Giving the exact opposite information from Ganguly’s statement a few days ago, the Indian captain said, ‘I gave reasons why I want to leave the T20 captaincy. My point of view was well understood. Nothing was wrong, there was no hesitation and not once was it said that you should not give up the T20 captaincy.

Earlier, Sourav Ganguly had said in an interview to PTI that the selectors had to make Rohit Sharma the only captain in the limited overs format due to Kohli not reconsidering quitting the T20 captaincy, as there were two different captains in white ball cricket. There could be a conflict of leadership.