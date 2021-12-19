Sourav Ganguly Girlfriend Wife Stress Statement Hits Headlines BCCI Chief Also Speaks on Virat Kohli Fighting Habit And Attitude

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has once again given big about Virat Kohli. He absolutely dislikes one act of the Indian Test captain. Along with this, he has also given a statement regarding girlfriend and wife.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is making a lot of headlines these days. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli and his literal differences have also become known. Meanwhile, in an event organized in Gurugram, the former Indian captain has told what he dislikes about Kohli.

Let us tell you that during an event in Gurugram, when Sourav Ganguly was asked which player’s attitude he liked. To this the former captain said that he likes Virat Kohli’s attitude, but he fights a lot.

Wife and girlfriend give stress

At the same time, when Sourav Ganguly was asked how he deals with stress in his life. Giving a strange and funny answer to this question, Dada said, ‘There is no tension in my life. But yes wife and girlfriend give stress.

There is a constant gaze on Sourav Ganguly’s statements and that is because before leaving for South Africa, Virat Kohli made such a controversial statement, which befuddled the BCCI President. Let us tell you that this controversy started after Kohli was stripped of the ODI captaincy.

What is Kohli-Ganguly controversy?

Before the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli himself had decided to leave the T20 captaincy. After this, many things came to the fore after the ODI captaincy was snatched away. It was also heard that this happened against the wishes of Virat. Then Ganguly also clarified that he wants separate captains in white ball cricket and red ball cricket.

He also said that, ‘I myself had forbidden Virat to leave the T20 captaincy.’ Virat Kohli denied this statement before leaving for South Africa. He had said in the press conference that, ‘No one talked to me for not giving up the T20 captaincy. Rather my decision was accepted.

This controversy started after these two separate statements. Although earlier the BCCI President had made it clear that, he does not want to say anything on this issue. BCCI will deal with it in its own way. Now this statement of Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli will definitely intensify the speculations and the headlines will also increase.