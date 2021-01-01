Sourav Ganguly on Manchester Test: What is Sourav Ganguly on Manchester Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Monday said the proposed Test between India and England would be the fifth and final match of the series. Series in the Indian camp due to Kovid-1. It was canceled after the case was found.He also ruled out the possibility of the match being the only Test.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking a decision from the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) on the future of the canceled match. The ICC has not yet commented on the matter. The match was to be played at Old Trafford in Manchester from 10 September.

“We want the series to be completed as it will be our first win in the series (in England) since 2007,” Ganguly told PTI in an exclusive interview.

“The BCCI believes that Test cricket is a reality and will not be compromised under any circumstances,” he said.

India led 2-1 when the match was canceled. The Indian team refused to play after the head coach Ravi Shastri and members of the support staff tested positive for Kovid-1 for.

If the match was classified as ‘lost’, the ECB could incur an insurance sum of 40 million. He claims that this will help him to make up for the loss caused by the cancellation of the match.

Asked if the BCCI had offered to play two additional T20 internationals in exchange for Tests during the limited overs series in July next year, Ganguly said, “We look forward to playing additional ODIs and T20 internationals.” And that’s not the point. ‘

He said the Test match to be played later would be the fifth match of the series. If the ICC feels that the match cannot be held due to Kovid-1, then India will officially win the series 2-1. The cancellation of such matches is considered ‘acceptable’ under the rules of the World Test Championship relating to Kovid.

Ganguly said, “Due to Kovid-1, priority has been given to cancel the series in the last one month. The BCCI had canceled the home series against South Africa last year, leaving us with a loss of Rs four to five crore.

He hopes to get concrete ‘medical advice’ in such cases in the future so that the series can continue even if Kovid’s cases are found in the team.

The former captain said, ‘Because we know how harmful it is for viewers and television viewers, especially when such an exciting series is being played. Test cricket is the first priority of the BCCI.

Ganguly said the BCCI was disappointed that the match could not be held but could not put more than one limit on the nervous players.

He said, ‘We are extremely disappointed that this series has ended in the middle. The only reason for this was the outbreak of Kovid-1 and the safety of the players. We can only force them to a certain extent. The epidemic is so bad that no one can go beyond a certain limit. ‘

Asked if senior players who felt uncomfortable playing were being considered for rest and fielding a new team, Sourav Ganguly replied in the negative. “No it was not an option because Yogesh Parmar (junior physio who tested positive before the match) had close contact with all the players,” he said.

So it was definitely a cause for concern, Ganguly said. It’s something that no one has control over and the players ’families are with them.