Sourav Ganguly on MS Dhoni: What did Dhoni say when he became a guru

Highlights Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed as the guide of the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

When Ganguly gave the example of Steve Waugh, Australia benefited in the Ashes

Ganguly said that Dhoni did a great job for India and Chennai Super Kings

The former captain said it is beneficial to have big players like Dhoni in such big tournaments.

New Delhi

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says it would be beneficial to have Mahendra Singh Dhoni as India’s mentor for the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will be held in Oman and UAE from October 17.

Citing the example of Australia, Ganguly said that he had also made great captain Steve Walla a guide for the 2019 Ashes series. The Kangaroos also benefited. Australia tied the series 2-2 and retained the trophy.

Virat Kohli is really tired, work stress is affecting the game!

Speaking to The Telegraph, Ganguly spoke about the benefits of having Dhoni join the team. He said, ‘This is to help the team in the World Cup. Dhoni’s record in T20 format is good. Dhoni has played well for both India and Chennai Super Kings. There is a whole idea behind it. We discussed this a lot and only then did we decide to join Dhoni.

Ganguly said: “We have not won a single ICC trophy since 2013. Remember Australia had Steve Walla in a similar role and then the team managed to draw 2-2 in England. The presence of big players in such big tournaments is always beneficial.

England play another ‘trick’ with Pakistan’s help, English cricketers knocked out of IPL 2021 playoffs

India had won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then she has not been able to make any impact in consecutive ICC tournaments. The team has not won a single ICC trophy in the last eight years.

So, for the 2021 World Cup, the BCCI decided to take advantage of MS Dhoni’s vast experience. Eventually decided to make him a guide. He hopes Dhoni will lead the players in the right direction. And also tell me how to cope with the pressure.