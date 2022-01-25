Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid never won World Cup Ravi Shastri got furious On question to Virat Kohli captaincy watch video

Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly Communication: On the question of what happened between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly, Ravi Shastri said, ‘I do not know what was the communication between the two. I haven’t talked to him. When I get a chance to talk to him, I can speak to express my point of view.

WATCH VIDEO: Former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has once again defended Virat Kohli. He told news agency ANI, ‘Tell me how many teams have been such in the last several years that have been able to perform consistently for so long.’ Not only this, Ravi Shastri also flared up on the question of Virat Kohli not winning a single World Cup under his captaincy.

Ravi Shastri said, ‘It is not a question that you judge someone on the basis of winning the World Cup. At the end of the day, you are judged on how you play, whether you play the game with integrity. Have you played for a long time? At the end of the day you judge players like this.

On the question of Virat Kohli not winning the World Cup under his captaincy, Shastri said, ‘He is fine. Big players did not win the World Cup. Sourav Ganguly has never won the World Cup. Rahul Dravid has not won. Anil Kumble did not win. VVS Laxman also did not win. Rohit Sharma did not win. It does not mean that they are all bad players.

“Your job as a player should be that you go out on the field and play. How many captains have won the world cup? There are only two. Sachin Tendulkar also had to play 6 World Cups before winning.

When asked a question related to Sourav Ganguly and the players of Team India, Ravi Shastri said, ‘One thing is clear that I do not wash dirty sheets in PUBLIC (in a public place). I don’t want to discuss about any of my players in public….

Ravi Shastri said, ‘I don’t know what happened between the two sides (Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli). I haven’t spoken to him, when I get a chance to talk to him, I can speak to express my point of view. When you have half the information, keep quiet. When you have complete knowledge, then you should speak.’

Asked if Rohit Sharma is fit enough to become the next Test captain, Shastri said, “I haven’t watched cricket for three months, I can give my verdict when I watch cricket.” If I haven’t seen, I won’t give my verdict.

In his note announcing his decision to step down as Test captain, Virat Kohli had thanked Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni for their continued support. Ravi Shastri also expressed his opinion about Virat Kohli’s decision to quit the Test captaincy.

Ravi Shastri said, ‘Everything has a time, you have to respect Virat’s choice. Many players in the past have given up captaincy to focus on their batting or cricket, be it Sunil Gavaskar or whoever. I don’t think there will be much change in Kohli.