Sourav Ganguly Refute Allegation of Tried To Influence Selectors Says BCCI President I Had Played 424 International Match

Sourav Ganguly Jay Shah Relation: Sourav Ganguly also replied on his relationship with Jay Shah. Along with this, opinion was also expressed about the announcement of resumption of Ranji Trophy in two phases.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has vehemently denied the allegations of influencing the selection committee. At the same time, he also reminded his critics that before becoming the BCCI President, he was a famous cricketer and played 424 international matches, including 113 Test matches.

Sourav Ganguly In an interview given to PTI, Sourav Ganguly gave his opinion on other issues. This included the announcement of the resumption of the Ranji Trophy in two phases. Sourav Ganguly insisted that the BCCI will do everything to restart the domestic season.

He also revealed that the T20 Internationals between India and West Indies in Kolkata this month will be held without spectators. It is worth noting here that the West Bengal government has given permission to the spectators to enter the stadium with 75 percent capacity.

On allegations of attending meetings to influence the selection committee and put pressure on the selectors, Ganguly said, “I don’t think I need to answer anyone on this. None of these baseless allegations need to be made significant. I am the BCCI President. I do whatever the BCCI President should do.

He said, ‘Let me also tell you, I saw a picture on social media, in which it was shown that I am attending the meeting of the selection committee. I would like to clarify that the picture (in which Ganguly, Jay Shah, captain Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George are seated) was not from the selection committee meeting. Jayesh George is not a part of the selection committee. I have played 424 international matches for India. It’s not a bad idea to remind people of this occasionally.’

On his relationship with Jay Shah, Ganguly said, “I have a wonderful relationship with Jai. He is a good friend and a trusted ally. We (Me, Jai, Arun Dhumal and Jayesh George) have been working together to take the Board forward over the last two years, especially during the difficult times of COVID-19. I would say these two years have been wonderful.