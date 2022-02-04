Sourav Ganguly Speaks on Test Captain Replacing Virat Kohli for Indian Test Team Also On Return Of Hardik Pandya

Sourav Ganguly on Indian Test Captain And Return of Hardik Pandya: Sourav Ganguly has told what kind of Test captain he wants in place of Virat Kohli. Along with this, he has also given an answer regarding the return of Hardik Pandya in the team.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has been in the headlines for many different issues in the past. From the captaincy controversy to the allegations leveled for selection, Dada has also faced criticism on many issues. Talking about all these things, Ganguly gave an interview to PTI and answered many different questions.

Sourav Ganguly also told what kind of captain he wants in place of Virat Kohli. He also talked about Hardik Pandya’s return to the team. Ganguly also answered questions on the Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). He said that a full-time women’s IPL can be organized next year in 2023.

What kind of new Test captain are you looking forward to after Virat Kohli decides to step down? Responding to this question, Dada said, “Certainly, there are certain criteria for captaincy and whoever fits these will be the next Indian Test captain.” I believe the selectors will have a name in their mind and they will discuss it with the officials, the president and the secretary and announce it in the times to come.

What did Dada say on Hardik Pandya’s return?

At the same time, when do you think Hardik Pandya will return to the Indian team? At least considering the options available at the moment, aren’t the team missing Hardik’s absence? To this question also the BCCI President gave a precise answer and said, ‘Hardik was injured and he was given a break to fully recover so that he could play for Indian cricket for a long time.’

He further said on the same question that, ‘I think I will see him playing some matches in Ranji Trophy. I expect him to bowl a lot more overs which will strengthen his body. Also, now that he is the captain of the Ahmedabad IPL, this will be the stage in which the selectors will see his form and fitness. Accordingly they will decide.

Apart from this, Ganguly also made a statement on the permission of spectators for the T20 series between India and West Indies to be held in Kolkata from 16 February. He said that we have got approval from the West Bengal government but we cannot allow any spectators to come to the stadium, taking care of the health of the players.