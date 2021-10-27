Sourav Ganguly to step down from board of directors of ATK Mohun Bagan? Dispute over relationship with IPL team owner! conflict of interest case

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, this time two more new teams Lucknow and Ahmedabad have joined. The bids for these new teams were held in Dubai on Monday (October 25). In which Ahmedabad was bought by CVC Capital and Sanjeev Goenka’s RPSG bought the team from Lucknow. Let us tell you that BCCI has earned more than 12 thousand crores from these two teams.

However, questions are also being raised about the relationship between Sanjeev Goenka, the owner of the Lucknow team and one of the well-known industrialists of the country, and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Actually Sourav Ganguly and Sanjeev Goenka are co-owners of a football team. In such a situation, there seems to be a case of conflict of interest regarding Ganguly.

According to the official website of Indian Super League (ISL) football club ATK Mohun Bagan, Ganguly is a member of its board of directors while Goenka is its chairman. The website states that, “Kolkata Games and Sports Pvt Ltd, which owns the team, includes Sourav Ganguly, along with businessman Harshvardhan Neotia, Sanjeev Goenka and Utsav Parekh.

At present, when The Indian Express sought to speak to Goenka and Ganguly regarding the conflict of interest, they did not respond. On Tuesday, in an interview with CNBC TV18, Sanjeev Goenka said that I think Ganguly is going to be completely separated from the Mohun Bagan team. But till late Tuesday night, Sourav Ganguly had not made any official announcement about his future with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Now even if Sourav Ganguly leaves the football team, his participation in the franchise auction process as BCCI President may be questioned, given his association with Sanjeev Goenka.

Let us inform that Sourav Ganguly is the BCCI President since 2019 and he has a role in all the important decisions taken by the board. In the BCCI constitution, redrawn following the directions of the Supreme Court, the Justice RM Lodha committee listed a number of possible associations that were covered by conflict of interest.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first time that the issue of conflict of interest has come to the fore regarding Sourav Ganguly. The name of Sourav Ganguly, who was the then West Bengal Cricket Board president, had come up in a conflict of interest case regarding the ownership of the Pune team that was included in IPL 2016 for two years.