Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli meeting: Virat Kohli and BCCI’s brass chat informally on the roadmap for the T20 World Cup; Sourav Ganguly-Jai Shah meet Virat Kohli in England, T20 World Cup roadmap ready

The Indian team is all set to win the ongoing Test series in England, but captain Virat Kohli and senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are also discussing the upcoming T20 World Cup. The victory in the second Test at Lord’s has put a lot of pressure on Kohli but he knows his future as captain will depend largely on the team’s performance in the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
A senior BCCI official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Yes, BCCI officials met Kohli but it would not be appropriate to give details of their conversation. But with very little time left in the T20 World Cup and India still has no matches (limited overs) to play before the IPL (Indian Premier League), the discussion is largely based on the blueprint of the event. ‘
India will play a Test series till September 14, after which the players will be engaged in their respective franchise teams in the IPL. It is not surprising that officials spoke to Kohli in such a situation.
