Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma All Three Seen Together in Video Call As BCCI Chief Orders Pizza For Indian Captains in Spoof Video

For the last few days, there have been many reports about the captaincy controversy inside Team India. Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were three such names who also made a lot of headlines. At present, Rohit was declared the captain of the white ball team and Virat was declared as the red ball ie Test captain.

For the past few days, there has been confusion about whether everything is fine inside the Indian cricket team. At the same time, the captaincy controversy has also come to the fore in the past. The three names that have been the most discussed in this controversy are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. These three stars were seen together in a video call?

Yes it is true that the three stars Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma appeared together in the video call. Many funny things were also heard in this video. Also, Dada ordered pizza for both his captains, Kohli and Rohit. You must be thinking that how did this happen and grandfather was also corona infected.

Actually it was a spoof video in which chunks of different video chats of the three stars were put. This video was made on YouTube by a YouTuber ‘The Covert Indian’. This video surfaced on social media on 30 December 2021. Of course, if suddenly you see, you will believe that this video is real and the three veterans are seen together in a video call. But it is not.

The video has been brilliantly edited on the basis of a fixed script with three separate videos and precise statements. A food delivery boy is seen in this video who is talking about ordering red pizza and white pizza. This order was ordered by Sourav Ganguly.

You must be wondering what is Red Pizza and White Pizza. Let us tell you that recently Virat Kohli was retained as the captain of red ball cricket i.e. Test. Along with this, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the regular captain of white ball cricket, ODIs and Tests. This is what has been jokingly called Red Pizza and White Pizza here.

Is there some dispute between Rohit and Virat?

In this video the host asks if there is some dispute within the team regarding the ownership of this red pizza and white pizza. In response to which Ganguly says that, these are just stories being made, these are rumors and nothing like that. Along with this, news of dispute between Rohit and Virat is also being spread. In response, Rohit says to spread positivity.

(Note: All these answers have been edited and this is a spoof video.)

Apart from this, in this video you will also get a glimpse of the recent controversy between Kohli and Ganguly. Before leaving for the South Africa tour, Virat had said in the press conference that no one had spoken to him to leave the T20 captaincy. At the same time, Ganguly had earlier said that he himself had persuaded Virat not to do this.

In this video, host YouTuber is seen asking many funny questions. The funny answer of which is also being given by the three veterans in an edited manner. The entire video is made on the concept of Pizza Delivery. Let me tell you again that this video is not original and it has been edited by YouTuber. This is a spoof video. If you want to watch this video, then you can visit the YouTube channel named above.