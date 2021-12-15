Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Statement Becomes Contradictory After Indian test Captain Disclosed in press conference on sacking As ODI Captain – …so did Sourav Ganguly lie? Virat Kohli said

Virat Kohli has made it clear in the press conference before leaving for South Africa that he will play in the ODI series. But he has created a new controversy by saying that no one had spoken to him after leaving the T20 captaincy. Rather, the verdict was accepted.

Virat Kohli has dismissed many controversies while holding a press conference before leaving for South Africa on Wednesday. At the same time, with one of his statements, he has also created a new controversy. In fact, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had given a statement that he had appealed to Kohli not to give up the T20 captaincy. At the same time, now Virat has said that he was never told like this.

Virat Kohli said in the press conference that, ‘I was never told that you should not give up the T20 captaincy. Rather, my decision was accepted as progress. I was contacted on December 8, just one and a half hours before the selection of the Test team. No one had spoken to me on T20 captaincy before that.

At the same time, Sourav Ganguly clearly told the media that, ‘He personally requested Virat Kohli not to give up the captaincy of T20. But because of the workload he did, which was fine as a player I can understand. He is a great and great player. It is normal.’

…so did Sourav Ganguly lie?

Both the statements are in front of you and the video of both the things together is also going viral on social media. The question in everyone’s mind is who is right and who is wrong. Sourav Ganguly lied or Virat Kohli is lying.

However, the Indian Test captain has rubbished reports of disputes with Rohit Sharma. He has said that for the last two years, he is tired of giving clarification on this issue. Along with this, he has also made it clear about playing in the ODI series against South Africa. He has said that he will play the ODI series and for this he never sought rest from the board.

Significantly, before the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had decided to leave the captaincy of the T20 team. He gave this information by sharing a letter on social media. After this, after the selection of the team for the South Africa series on 8 December, Rohit Sharma was also appointed as the captain of the ODI team. Where did this controversy start?