Sourav Ganguly Virender Sehwag Grill Amitabh: Who Will Become A Millionaire 13 Sourav Ganguly Grills Amitabh Bachchan Virender Sehwag Divides All

In ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, Amitabh Bachchan was now seen hosting and asking questions to the contestants, but only recently when former cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag were in the hot seat. Sehwag), then how did Amitabh know he wanted to sit on the contestant’s hot seat and what pressure the contestant had to go through. Amitabh Bachchan came to know about it when Sourav Ganguly made him a contestant and host himself and asked him a lot of questions. The situation was such that Amitabh had to say ‘Dada Daya’.

The duo of Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly appeared in the September 3 episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. This episode was ‘Fantastic Friday’ special, in which the charity received by his foundation is won. Virender Sehwag made Amitabh and Sourav Ganguly laugh and laugh with his amazing wit. The pair played a great game with laughter and won Rs 25 lakh.



Hosted by Sourav Ganguly, Amitabh’s health deteriorated

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly exchanged seats with Amitabh and asked him instant questions. When Sourav started asking one question after another, Amitabh Bachchan’s health deteriorated and he said, ‘Grandpa, have some pity.’ He later admitted that the condition of the contestants sitting on the hot seat was really bad.

Ganguly told Big B – don’t believe it

The producers recently released his promo, in which the host, Sourav Ganguly, says, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Amitabh Bachchan is sitting in front of me, you may have heard the name. Your helpline is Virender Sehwag. On this, when Amitabh tells Virender Sehwag that Virender will tell me, Sourav Ganguly tells him, ‘Don’t believe it.’ Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan’s health deteriorates and he says that Dada will have mercy on us.



Laugh at Virender Sehwag’s hosting

Now that Sourav Ganguly was grilling Amitabh as the host, how can Virender Sehwag stay behind. He became the host and asked Amitabh Bachchan questions that made Sourav Ganguly laugh with him. Virender Sehwag entertained everyone throughout the episode.