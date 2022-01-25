Sourav Ganguly Wanted To Issue Show Cause Notice Against Virat Kohli Amit Shah Son Jay Shah intervened to stop BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly Show Cause Notice Virat Kohli: Being unhappy with Virat Kohli’s rhetoric, Sourav Ganguly was about to issue a show cause notice against him. But Jay Shah intervened and stopped them.

Before leaving for South Africa tour, former captain Virat Kohli had stirred a controversy with one of his statements regarding BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. An India Today report regarding the same has revealed that Ganguly was about to issue a show cause notice against Kohli at that time. But Secretary Jay Shah intervened and stopped them.

Let us tell you that before the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli had announced to leave the captaincy of the T20 team. After that Sourav Ganguly had said that he personally persuaded Virat to leave the captaincy but he took this decision due to the workload. But Kohli had issued a completely opposite statement regarding this.

Before leaving for South Africa, Virat Kohli had made it clear that no one had spoken to him nor prevented him from leaving the captaincy. Rather, his decision was accepted comfortably. After his statement, news of a dispute between Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly started coming to the fore.

Apart from this, Virat Kohli had also said that he was contacted only an hour and a half before to be removed from the ODI captaincy. No one had spoken to him before that. According to media reports, Sourav Ganguly was unhappy with this and he was also going to issue a show cause notice against Virat.

Then Amit Shah’s son and BCCI secretary Jay Shah intervened and pacified Ganguly. He believed that had this been the case, the high-profile tour of South Africa would have had a negative impact on the atmosphere of the entire team. Eventually Dada changed his mind and calmed himself down on the matter.

At the same time, India’s chief selector Chetan Sharma had rejected Virat Kohli’s statement and said in the press conference that, ‘Virat was forbidden to give up the captaincy for the good of Indian cricket by all the members present in the meeting at that time. All the conveners, board officials were present there. We were shocked when we got this news before the World Cup.

It is worth noting that Virat Kohli had also completely denied the news of a dispute with Rohit Sharma in his press conference before the Africa tour. At the same time, the very next day after losing the Test series against South Africa, he also decided to step down from the Test captaincy. He came on the field as a player after 1907 days in the ODI series.