Sources – Gadget Clock

A hearth division captain discovered lifeless at his Newark firehouse died in a single day of an obvious overdose, legislation enforcement sources inform Information 4.

The performing prosecutor in Essex County confirmed the captain was discovered unresponsive Saturday morning on the firehouse on Park Avenue. A second man, a retired firefighter, was discovered unconscious alongside the captain.

Each have been transported to College Hospital, the place the captain was pronounced lifeless and the retired firefighter stays hospitalized. The sources stated the retired firefighter’s situation is non-life-threatening.

Appearing Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens stated the preliminary investigation factors to no indicators of violence.

In keeping with the legislation enforcement officers, the retired firefighter introduced a managed substance with him to the firehouse late Friday night time. At shift change the subsequent morning, a firefighter entered the captain’s workplace and located the 2 males inside, they stated.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Workplace Murder/Main Crimes Process Pressure, which incorporates Newark police detectives, is investigating the loss of life.