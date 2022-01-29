Sources: New York Giants hiring Brian Daboll as next head coach



EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) — The New York Giants are hiring former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their next head coach, sources confirm to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Daboll, who was also being considered for the vacant Miami Dolphins job, was one of many the team interviewed, including Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Also interviewed were former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, Giants defensive coordinators Pat Graham, the Bengals’ Lou Anarumo, and the Cowboys’ Dan Quinn.

Quinn informed teams on Thursday he would be returning to Dallas.

Just last week, the Giants hired Bills executive Joe Schoen as their new general manager.

He replaced Dave Gettleman, who retired after a four-year stint that produced a 19-46 record.

Schoen became just the Giants’ fifth general manager in the past 41 years, and his first order of business was hiring a new head coach — who ended up being a familiar face.

Daboll replaces Joe Judge, who went 10-23 and was fired after two seasons. He was the third consecutive Giants coach to be fired after two seasons or less, following Ben McAdoo (13-15) and Pat Shurmur (9-23), as the once-proud franchise has stumbled through one of the worst 10-year stretches in its history.

Now it’s Daboll’s turn to try to stop the trend.

Daboll, 46, guided Top 5 offenses in Buffalo each of the past two seasons. He is credited with spearheading the development of quarterback Josh Allen from an erratic, big-armed quarterback into one of the game’s brightest young stars.

The connection between Schoen and Daboll from Buffalo made this an almost expected hire. Daboll was considered the favorite for the job from the moment Schoen was hired.

“It’s going to be imperative that (the head coach is) somebody that’s in lockstep with me that I can work with, we can have constant communication and we’re going to be aligned in our vision as we build a football team,” Schoen said at his introductory news conference.

Daboll was also the only offensive coach among the Giants’ candidates. That may have played in his favor with the franchise looking to unlock the potential of young quarterback Daniel Jones and the need to fix the NFL’s 31st-ranked offense.

