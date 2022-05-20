Sources: Police seek 18-year-old, 14-year-old in deadly stray bullet shooting of 11-year-old Kyhara Tay



NEW YORK — Sources inform CBS2 that police are on the lookout for an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy in connection to a stray bullet shooting that killed an 11-year-old.

The unidentified 14-year-old was allegedly the shooter, and the 18-year-old is alleged to have been driving a scooter the suspects have been seen using.

Neither suspect is in custody.

Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet sufferer Kyhara Tay says he desires shooter “to endure in ache”

Kyhara Tay was hit by a stray bullet whereas strolling down the road Monday afternoon.

Residents of the Longwood part of the Bronx proceed to go to the crime scene. Veronica Mack was there together with her granddaughter Thursday.

“Truthfully, I believed that it might hassle her, coming over right here. I used to be skeptical about bringing her, however earlier than we went into the nail salon, I defined to her what had occurred and stuff like that and he or she was like, wow. After which her uncle simply misplaced a pal to gun violence, like, three weeks in the past,” Mack mentioned.

A reward of $10,000 is being provided for data that helps result in an arrest.