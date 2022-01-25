South Africa beat India by 7 wickets, took an unassailable lead in the 2-0 series

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: India has also lost the second ODI against South Africa. After the Test series, Team India has also faced defeat in the ODI series. This is India’s fourth consecutive defeat in 2022.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: The second ODI of the 3-match series between India and South Africa was played at Boland Park, Paarl. The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after registering a 7-wicket win. In this way, India has also faced defeat in the ODI series after the Test. In the first ODI, India had to face defeat by 31 runs.

For the hosts, both the openers snatched the match from India’s hands from the very beginning. Quinton de Kock scored 78 and Jaaneman Malan scored 91 runs. Both the openers added 132 runs for the first wicket. South Africa chased down the target of 288 runs in 48.1 overs for the loss of just 3 wickets.

Batting first, India had scored 287 for 6 wickets. Shardul Thakur scored 40 not out and Ravichandran Ashwin scored 25 not out to take India’s score to 280. Rishabh Pant top scored with 85 runs and KL Rahul scored 55 runs. Tabrez Shamsi took 2 wickets for the hosts.

South Africa won the first ODI by 31 runs. In the year 2022, India has played 4 matches so far (two Test matches and two ODIs) and has lost all four. Team India will now go into the last match to be played in Cape Town on 23 January to save the honor. At the same time, the eyes of the hosts will be on cleaning the clothes of the guests.