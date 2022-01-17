South Africa beat India for the first time at the Wanderers, won the 2nd Test by 7 wickets; Dean Elgar is the hero of victory

India vs South Africa 2nd check: When the fourth day’s play began, the hosts needed to rating 122 runs to win. He achieved this goal in 27.4 overs for the loss of one wicket.

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: The second Test of the 3-match sequence between India and South Africa was performed at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. On the fourth day of the match, South Africa scored 243 for 3 in 67.4 overs. With this, he defeated India by 7 wickets in the second check.

In Centurion, the Indian crew created historical past by successful the first Test. South Africa created historical past by defeating India in Johannesburg. He defeated the Indian crew in Assessments for the first time at the Wanderers floor. South Africa have defeated India at the Wanderers floor for the first time since their return to cricket in 1992.

Captain Dean Elgar had a giant hand in his victory. He has proven an awesome recreation. Main the batting assault by himself, has tasted victory to his crew on this match. He was adjudged participant of the match.

When the fourth day’s play began, the hosts wanted to attain 122 runs to win. He achieved this goal in 27.4 overs for the loss of one wicket. At the finish of the third day’s play, South Africa’s rating was 118 for 2 in 40 overs. Dean Elgar 46 and Rossi van der Dussen have been unbeaten on 11.

After the match, KL Rahul stated, ‘In each Test match that we play, our solely pondering is to win. We’re the variety of crew the place we attempt to win each match. Should you look at our crew, we’ve got been performing very effectively in the current occasions. It is very disappointing to lose matches like this, however credit score goes to the method South Africa play. His crew batted and bowled rather well.

Dean Elgar stated, ‘The fundamental factor about batting and bowling is that you don’t neglect its fundamental guidelines. We made this error in the first Test. Now we have confronted robust conditions as a batting unit. As a bowling unit, the Indian bowlers dominated us at occasions. Our bowling unit has additionally performed effectively. It is all the time a privilege to symbolize our nation. Now we have fought for a steady batting line-up. We needed to be very affected person.