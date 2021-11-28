South Africa Feels Punished for Alerting World to New Variant
JOHANNESBURG – With the United States and European countries closing their borders for fear of a recently discovered coronavirus type, many South Africans say they feel they are being “punished” for alerting global health officials.
Hours after South African scientists announced the existence of a new type, Britain banned travelers from South African nations. Other European nations and the United States quickly followed suit.
“I’m sorry people made a very radical decision,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform and the scientist who announced the new type on Thursday.
Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, fresh from a virtual meeting of world health leaders with President Biden’s top medical adviser on coronavirus, Mr Oliveira told reporters he believed international solidarity would be on the side of South Africa’s decision to publish the findings.
The World Health Organization (WHO) first discovered this type of omicron in South Africa and neighboring Botswana. The Botswana government announced that the four initial cases were all foreign diplomats who had since departed and that contact tracing was ongoing.
Cases have also been found in Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel, sometimes in passengers returning from countries other than South Africa or Botswana, and in Germany and the Czech Republic, suspected cases are being investigated.
The economies of South Africa and Botswana depend on tourists from the United States, Europe and China. South Africa’s tourism minister, Lindive Sisulu, described the temporary travel ban as “disastrous”. Earlier this year, South African diplomats and scientists lobbied the British government to lift the previous ban, which had already crippled tourism.
“We were on the British Red List and we made our way through it and without any notice we found ourselves on the red list again,” Ms Sisulu told a national television station.
“Perhaps our biggest weakness is the ability of our scientists to find some of these variants,” Ms. Sisulu said. “We are punishing ourselves for the work we do.”
Health officials in Africa have suggested that increased screening at entry points or even longer isolation would be a better option.
Thierno Balde, incident manager for the Covid-19 emergency response for the World Health Organization’s regional office in Africa, said:
Some local officials and businessmen have criticized South Africa’s transparency. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said South African officials should consult their “travel partners” before making the announcement.
In January 2020, 93,315 international tourists arrived at Cape Town International Airport before the coronavirus (epidemic) global travel ban across the country (or continent) came into force, according to South African statistics. By May 2021, that number had dropped to 4,821.
After the imposition of travel restrictions following the highly broadcast Delta type, Mr Hill-Lewis said he believed South African authorities should have expected the restrictions.
“It must have been premeditated and some heavy diplomacy must have been put into action,” he said.
But Craig Luck, a Cape Town-based guide who has toured Namibia, Botswana and South Africa, called the country’s actions “absolutely shocking”.
