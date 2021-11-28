South Africa Feels Punished for Alerting World to New Variant

JOHANNESBURG – With the United States and European countries closing their borders for fear of a recently discovered coronavirus type, many South Africans say they feel they are being “punished” for alerting global health officials.

Hours after South African scientists announced the existence of a new type, Britain banned travelers from South African nations. Other European nations and the United States quickly followed suit.

“I’m sorry people made a very radical decision,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform and the scientist who announced the new type on Thursday.

Dr. Anthony S. Fawcett, fresh from a virtual meeting of world health leaders with President Biden’s top medical adviser on coronavirus, Mr Oliveira told reporters he believed international solidarity would be on the side of South Africa’s decision to publish the findings.