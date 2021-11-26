South Africa Identifies New Variant of Coronavirus



“This has taken us by surprise. There has been a big leap in evolution, much more than we expected, especially after the extremely intense third wave of the Delta,” said Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform.

The B1.1.529 variant “has a very unusual constellation of mutations,” with more than 30 mutations in the spike protein alone, Mr de Oliveira said. On the ACE2 receptor – the protein that helps create the entry point for coronavirus to infect human cells – there are 10 mutations in the new type. That compares with three in the beta variant and two in the delta variant, Mr de Oliveira said.

While demonstrating mutations that can resist neutralization, scientists are still unclear how effective existing vaccines will be against new types. Richard Lesells, an infectious disease specialist at the KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform, said the variant shares similarities with the Lambda and beta variants, which are associated with congenital theft of the immune system.

“All of this makes us worried that this type of thing might not only increase communicability, so it can spread more efficiently, but also protect some parts of the immune system and the protection we have in our immune system,” he said. Lesles said.

The new type is found in a large number of young people, with South Africa having the lowest rate of vaccination. Only a quarter of South Africans between the ages of 18 and 34 get vaccinated, according to the country’s health minister. Said Joe Fahla.

New cases are concentrated in the country’s economic hub, especially in the capital, Pretoria, as schools close and families prepare to travel for the holiday season before the virus spreads across the country, Mr Fahla said.

Alexandra E. Petrie Contributed to the report.