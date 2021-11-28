South Africa Is Better Vaccinated Than Most African Countries

On his face, the emergence of the Omicron type is a sad fulfillment of experts’ predictions that the failure to prioritize vaccination for African countries could transmit and change the coronavirus there, threatening its ability to transcend the world’s epidemics.

Because Western nations kept most of the global vaccine supply to themselves, African countries were denied access to or could not afford it. Only 10 percent of people in Africa have received a single dose of the vaccine, compared to 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe.

But the problem is changing shape. In recent weeks, vaccines have begun to arrive in Africa, and a new challenge is how to rapidly increase vaccination, as shown by South Africa.

“We have not been able to completely overcome the problem of supplying vaccines to low-income countries,” said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. “But where they are available, countries are struggling to grow.”