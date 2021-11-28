South Africa Is Better Vaccinated Than Most African Countries
On his face, the emergence of the Omicron type is a sad fulfillment of experts’ predictions that the failure to prioritize vaccination for African countries could transmit and change the coronavirus there, threatening its ability to transcend the world’s epidemics.
Because Western nations kept most of the global vaccine supply to themselves, African countries were denied access to or could not afford it. Only 10 percent of people in Africa have received a single dose of the vaccine, compared to 64 percent in North America and 62 percent in Europe.
But the problem is changing shape. In recent weeks, vaccines have begun to arrive in Africa, and a new challenge is how to rapidly increase vaccination, as shown by South Africa.
“We have not been able to completely overcome the problem of supplying vaccines to low-income countries,” said Shabir Madhi, a virologist at Witwatersrand University in Johannesburg. “But where they are available, countries are struggling to grow.”
Scientists in South Africa, which has the state-of-the-art genomic sequencing facility on the continent, have announced the discovery of a new species among four people in Botswana for the first time.
The rate of vaccination is better than most countries in the South African continent: only a quarter of the population has been fully vaccinated, and the government says their stores have more than five months of doses. But they are not delivered fast enough.
Vaccination is running at half the target in South Africa, officials said last week. To prevent the vaccine from expiring, the government has postponed some deliveries early next year.
But the problem is not just the misinformation that has hampered Western vaccination efforts – in fact, some studies have suggested that it is a small part of the problem in South Africa.
Instead, the injection campaign has been slowed down by a complex range of logistical, economic and even political issues. And Western actions are partly to blame.
Many African countries lack cold storage facilities or logistics chains for large-scale vaccination campaigns. Chronic health care system means lack of clinics or qualified staff for vaccination.
Western countries have supplied the vaccine most of the time this year, and as doses in India have stopped rising there, many African countries are dependent on donations. But some of those vaccines are approaching their expiration date, giving countries a narrow window to deliver them safely.
And many Africans are limited in time and money. They may have lower bus fares to get to a remote vaccination center – or be reluctant to stand in line for hours if they are at risk of losing their job or losing their job.
Misinformation and cultural factors are also important. Africa has a long history of vaccinating children against diseases such as polio, but large-scale vaccination campaigns among adults are “very unusual.” World Health Organization Africa Director Dr. Matsidiso Moeti told reporters last week.
Even nurses and doctors are inclined to believe false stories of dangerous side effects: a recent study in Ghana and Ethiopia found that less than 50 percent of health workers consider getting vaccinated. Moeti said.
In South Africa, race is one factor: Researchers at the University of Johannesburg found that whites were more reluctant to be vaccinated than blacks – but were more likely to be vaccinated because of better health care.
The race to vaccinate Africans continues. In the last eight weeks, 30 African countries have managed 80 percent of the doses received, according to the World Health Organization. Only Djibouti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo received less than 20 percent of the dose.
There is still a long way to go. According to data compiled by Oxford University’s Project Our World in Data, rich countries have delivered only 14 percent of the 1.7 billion doses pledged to low- and middle-income countries by next September.
And no matter how quickly those doses arrive, experts say African countries need help to get their hands on the people.
In Kenya this month, Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken outlined measures to help the people of Kenya overcome such “final milestone” barriers, a new public-private partnership aimed at overcoming logistical and distribution barriers. As the new type of fear spreads, the feeling of urgency around such events is likely to increase.
