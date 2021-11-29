South Africa Officials See ‘No Red Flags Yet’ on Omicron Variant
South African health officials on Monday urged the public not to panic over the emergence of a new omicron type of coronavirus, which appears to be bringing a new wave of cases to the country.
That said, it is still too early to make a concrete assessment as to whether omikron’s spread rate is high or whether more hospitalization or serious illness may occur.
“We do not have accurate, reliable data on clinical presentation,” said Salim Abdul Karim, a leading epidemiologist and HIV / AIDS researcher who is part of the country’s public health response to the coronavirus epidemic. “But we have no red flags so far.”
Scientists are rushing to understand the effect of clusters of mutations appearing in the Omicron type. However, a comparison of its mutations with other “types of anxiety” identified by the World Health Organization suggests that omikron may be expected to have increased immunity and some degree of immune protection, Mr Karim said.
According to figures released by South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the sudden rise in the country’s test positivity rate had led to a slight increase in anxiety in South Africa, rising from 1 per cent to about 10 per cent.
The increase is largely due to cases in the Gauteng prefecture, which is home to Johannesburg, said Michelle Groom, head of public health monitoring and response at the organization. But based on the data, the number of newly registered cases in South Africa is still lower than in many European countries.
The country’s administrative capital, Pretoria, where 219 people have been hospitalized with covid, is at the center of a new wave, according to the organization. But scientists do not yet know how many of these hospitalizations were a direct result of Omicron.
Vasila Jasat, a public health expert at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said that although the number of new hospital admissions was still relatively low, there had been a “sharp increase” in the past two weeks.
The death toll has not risen, Ms Jasat said. While new cases are most common in people under 35, hospitalization is more common in people over 65 and even younger children.
Although there is still insufficient data on the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies rarely used to treat Covid-19 in South Africa, Mr. Existing coronavirus treatment appears to be effective against Omicron, Karim said.
It is also too early to say whether the power of the variant warrant tightened the precautionary measures such as the travel ban, the scientists said.
In a separate briefing on Sunday, Botswana’s health minister, Edwin Dikoloti, said most of the 19 Omicron cases found in his country were “imported” and the first four were diplomats who had already left the country.
He criticized Omicron’s early references to the “Botswana type” as “the discovery of origin.”
Mr DeColotti said new coronavirus cases were declining in Botswana and that the “emergence of this type” had “threatened to take back all the profits we had made in a few months.”
