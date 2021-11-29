South Africa Officials See ‘No Red Flags Yet’ on Omicron Variant

South African health officials on Monday urged the public not to panic over the emergence of a new omicron type of coronavirus, which appears to be bringing a new wave of cases to the country.

That said, it is still too early to make a concrete assessment as to whether omikron’s spread rate is high or whether more hospitalization or serious illness may occur.

“We do not have accurate, reliable data on clinical presentation,” said Salim Abdul Karim, a leading epidemiologist and HIV / AIDS researcher who is part of the country’s public health response to the coronavirus epidemic. “But we have no red flags so far.”