South Africa Riots After Jacob Zuma Punishment, Indians Are Targeted

Hundreds of people have been injured in the violence. Goods worth Rs 10,400 crore have been damaged in the looting.

Cape Town. Violent protests continue in South Africa against the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma. So far 72 people have died in the violence here. Hundreds of people have been injured there. People of Indian origin are being targeted more in this violence.

Protesters are looting shops and business units of people of Indian origin. The miscreants have set fire to hundreds of shopping centres, malls, warehouses, homes and vehicles. Here the highway is blocked. Along with this, communication facilities have also collapsed. In this robbery, goods worth about Rs 10,400 crore have been damaged.

Even in cities the situation is very bad

Police allege that 3,000 people have been arrested. According to Defense Minister Nosiviwe Nakkula, 10,000 soldiers have been deployed in the violence-hit areas. After the situation worsens, 20 thousand soldiers will be deployed. According to the report, miscreants have looted more in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces.

KwaZulu-Natal is considered a stronghold of former President Zuma. The situation is also very bad in the cities of Durban, Soweto, Johannesburg. There is a food crisis all over the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called this violence the worst violence in South Africa since the 90s. In 1994, there were violent demonstrations against apartheid.

raised the issue of safety of Indians

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar has expressed concern about this with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. Jaishankar raised the issue of security of Indians in front of Pandor. Pandor assured that the government of South Africa was doing everything possible to enforce law and order. The priority of the government is the speedy restoration of peace.