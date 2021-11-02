South Africa Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Rishabh Pant IPL bowlers tied bundle of Bangladesh South Africa hat-trick of victory Bangladesh 4th consecutive defeat

SA Vs BAN T20 WC 2021: South Africa bundled out Bangladesh for 84 runs in 18.2 overs in a Group I match in Super 12 on the back of killer bowling from Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Norkhia. Later he made 86 runs for 4 wickets in 13.3 overs and won the match.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh: T20 World Cup 2021: In the 30th match of the ICC T20 World Cup, South Africa beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets on 2 November 2021 and scored a hat-trick of victory in the tournament. At the same time, Bangladesh had to face the fourth consecutive defeat.

In this match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl. Bangladesh team was bundled out for 84 runs in 18.2 overs. Chasing the target, South Africa scored 86 runs for 4 wickets in 13.3 overs and won the match.

In this victory of South Africa, Kagiso Rabada and Enrique Norkhia, who were part of Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, played an important role. Rabada took 3 wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs. At the same time, Norkhia took 3 wickets for just 8 runs in 3.2 overs. Tabrez Shamsi sent 2 players to the pavilion for 21 runs. A wicket came from Dwayne Pretorius.

The win took South Africa to 6 points from 4 matches in Super-12 Group 1. He is at number two now. England is at number one. He has 8 points in 4 matches. South Africa’s last match of the group stage is against England on 6 November. Australia is at number three.

Australia have 4 points from 3 matches. Now he has to match Bangladesh on 4 November and West Indies on 6 November. Only after that the name of the second team reaching the semi-finals from this group will be stamped.

Captain Temba Bavuma batted well in the second match in a row. He scored 31 not out off 28 balls with the help of 3 fours and a six. Bavuma shared a 47-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rossi van der Dussen (22 off 27 balls).

South Africa also did not start well. They lost the top three batsmen in the powerplay itself. Taskin Ahmed (2 for 18) dismissed Reeza Hendricks (four) leg before in the first over itself. Second opener Quinton de Kock (16 off 15 balls) welcomed Mahedi Hasan (1 for 19) with two fours but the off-spinner was able to bowl him immediately.

Aiden Markram was the third batsman to be dismissed in the powerplay. He was caught by Taskin at slips. Markram could not even open the account. South Africa’s score after 6 overs was 33 for three. Bavuma again played a settled innings. South Africa reached 50 for a six in the ninth over on Nasum Ahmed (1 for 22).

South Africa were looking to improve the net run rate. In such a situation, Bavuma and Dussen tried to get the ball to the boundary line. Shoriful did not allow his intentions to fully materialize by taking a fine catch of Dusen. David Miller (five not out) hit the winning boundary.