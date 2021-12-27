South Africa vs India 1st Test Live Updates Day 2 Centurion weather forecast

South Africa vs India live Score Day 2: The first Test of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park Stadium. Today i.e. 27th December 2021 is the second day of the match. The first day went well for India, but the excitement of the second day’s game seems to be getting washed away.

It has started raining once again on the ground. There will definitely be a delay in the start of the game. However, earlier when the rain had stopped, the groundstaff started trying to dry the grounds. India won the toss and elected to bat on the first day.

By the end of the first day’s play, India had scored 272 runs for 3 wickets in 90 overs. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 122 and Ajinkya Rahane on 40. On the first day, only Lungi Ngidi could get success from South Africa.

The batsmen who got out on the first day were Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for India. Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs. Lungi Ngidi to Pujara for a golden duck. Lungi Ngidi also took the wicket of Virat Kohli.