South Africa vs India 1st Test Live Updates Weather update Day 3 – IND

Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3: You can watch the first test match between India and South Africa on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar app.

The first test match of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at Centurion’s SuperSport ground. Today i.e. 28 December 2021 is the third day of the match. The second day’s play was washed out due to rain. Not a single ball could be bowled.

The first was a good one in terms of cricket and India. India had elected to bat after winning the toss on the first day. By the end of the first day’s play, he had scored 272 runs for 3 wickets in 90 overs. KL Rahul was unbeaten on 122 and Ajinkya Rahane on 40. On the first day, only Lungi Ngidi could get success from South Africa.

The batsmen who got out on the first day were Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli for India. Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs. Lungi Ngidi to Pujara for a golden duck. The wicket of Virat Kohli was also shocked by Lungi Ngidi.