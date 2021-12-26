South Africa vs India 1st Test Live Updates

Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 1st Test: You can watch the first test match between India and South Africa on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar app. You can stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates of the match.

South Africa vs India live scoreThe first Test match of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park Stadium. This series is considered very important for Team India. In the first test, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first.

The Indian team has not won a single test series in South Africa so far. However, this time Team India, captained by Virat, will try to create history and win the Test series. India toured South Africa for the first time in 1992.

In this match, Team India’s wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant can break the big record of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As a wicketkeeper, Pant has taken 97 wickets in 25 Test matches. If he manages to take three wickets in this test, then he will become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to make 100 dismissals.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Playing 11: Check out the playing XI of both the teams for the first test match here

IND vs SA 1st Test Live Cricket Streaming: Watch live streaming of the first test match between India and South Africa like this

MS Dhoni completed 100 wickets in 36 test matches. If Pant is successful in doing so in this match, then he will make this record 10 Test matches before Dhoni. At present, Dhoni holds the record for the fastest 100 hunting for India.