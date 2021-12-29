South Africa vs India Live score updates 1st Test Live Updates Day – IND

Live Cricket Score India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4: You can watch the first Test match between India and South Africa on various channels of Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar app. You can stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates of the match.

South Africa vs India, 1st Test, live score Day 4: The first Test of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at Centurion’s SuperSport Park. Today i.e. on 29th December 2021 is the fourth day of the match.

At the end of the third day’s play, India’s score in the second innings was 16 for one. KL Rahul scored 5 and Nightwatch man Shardul Thakur scored 4. On the basis of the first innings, the total lead of Team India was now 146 runs.

A total of 18 wickets fell on the third day and 268 runs were scored. India’s first innings was all out for 327 runs in 105.3 overs. After this, India were bundled out for 197 runs in South Africa’s first innings.

According to cricket experts, on the fourth day, it is necessary for the Indian batsmen to play the first hour carefully. The pitch is seeing uneven bounce, so the fourth innings will be difficult.