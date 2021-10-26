South Africa vs West Indies Fantasy 11 Dream 11 Playing 11 icc t20 world cup 2021 sa vs wi Live Streaming and Match Details Live Cricket Score on Oct 26 Live Updates

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 SA Vs WI Team 11 Prediction SA Vs WI Match Schedule SA Vs WI Live Match Updates: This is the second match of both the teams in the tournament. Both the teams had to face defeat in their first match. Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets in the opening match of Super-12. England won by 6 wickets against defending champions West Indies.

Both the teams had to face defeat in their first match. Australia beat South Africa by 5 wickets in the opening match of Super-12. At the same time, England won against the defending champions West Indies by 6 wickets.

In such a situation, both the teams will be very cautious about this match, as a defeat can take them out of the semi-final race. It will be necessary for South Africa and West Indies to improve their batting.

Against Australia, the South African team could only manage 118 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. The condition of West Indies was very bad. His entire team was reduced to just 55 runs in 14.2 overs.

Watch live streaming of the match between South Africa and West Indies like this

The toss for this match is to start at 3:30 pm Indian time. Toss time is 3:00 PM. This match can be seen on different channels of Star Sports network in different languages.

Apart from Hindi-English, it can also be seen in other regional languages. The online live streaming of the match is available on Disney+Hotstar. However, for that a subscription has to be taken. You can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for live updates of the match.

In this match both the teams can land with these players. Here is the playing XI (probable) of both the teams

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rasi van der Dusen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendrix, David Miller, Viaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje, Tabariz Shamsi.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Akil Hossain, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul.