South Africa won the first ODI by 31 runs, Team India lost in the third consecutive match in 2022

South Africa won (*31*) first ODI by 31 runs, Team India lost in (*31*) third consecutive match in 2022

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Up to now 85 ODIs have been performed between India and South Africa. Out of which Team India has won 35 and South Africa has won 47.

IND vs SA 1st ODISouth Africa defeated India by 31 runs on 19 January 2022 in (*31*) first ODI of (*31*) 3-match collection. The first match of (*31*) collection was performed at Boland Park in Paarl. Taking part in first, (*31*) hosts scored 296 runs for 4 wickets. Chasing (*31*) goal, (*31*) Indian workforce may solely handle 265 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs.

On this method South Africa took a 1-0 lead in (*31*) collection. Captain Temba Bavuma and Van der Dussen scored centuries for South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur scored half-centuries for India. Shardul Thakur, who proved to be costly in bowling, scored an fifty for (*31*) first time in One Day Internationals. That is (*31*) third defeat of (*31*) Indian workforce in (*31*) yr 2022. First two Exams and now this third ODI.

Dhawan and Kohli additionally added 92 runs for (*31*) second wicket. By (*31*) time each of them had been at (*31*) crease, India’s place in (*31*) match seemed heavy. After (*31*) early dismissals of those two, solely Shardul was in a position to bat and bat. Shardul lowered (*31*) margin of defeat by sharing an unbroken 51-run partnership with Jasprit Bumrah (14 not out).

Earlier, Dusen scored an unbeaten 129 off 96 balls whereas batting. Whereas Temba Bavuma scored 110 runs. The gamers who scored each (*31*) centuries shared a 204-run partnership for (*31*) fourth wicket. At one time Africa’s rating was 68 runs for 3 wickets, after that (*31*) hosts lost (*31*) fourth wicket for 272 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs and he was (*31*) finest bowler. Ravichandran Ashwin additionally took one wicket for 53 runs in 10 overs. Earlier than (*31*) match, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma had won (*31*) toss and elected to bat first.

