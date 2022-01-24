South Africa won the thrilling Cape Town ODI by 4 runs, cleared India by 3-0

IND vs SA third ODI: After the Check collection towards South Africa, India has additionally suffered defeat in the ODI collection. The hosts have worn out India 3-0. That is India’s fifth consecutive defeat in 2022.

IND vs SA third ODI: After the Check collection towards South Africa, India has additionally suffered defeat in the ODI collection. The hosts have worn out India 3-0. That is India’s fifth consecutive defeat in 2022.

India a vs South Africa third ODI: South Africa additionally defeated India by 4 runs in the final match of the ODI collection. The hosts have made a clear sweep of India on this collection by shedding the Cape Town ODI.

For India, Virat Kohli scored 65, Shikhar Dhawan 61 and Deepak Chahar scored 54 runs. Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo took 3 wickets every for South Africa. Dwayne Pretorius additionally had 2 successes.

Taking part in first, the total crew of South Africa was all out for 287 runs. The well-known Krishna, who was included in the Indian crew as we speak, took 3 wickets in his identify. Aside from them, Jasprit Bumrah and Deepak Chahar acquired 2-2 successes. Quinton de Kock scored 124 and Rassie Van der Dussen scored 52 runs for the hosts.

For the third ODI, India has made not one or two however 4 adjustments in its taking part in XI. Venkatesh Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur have been changed by Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prashant Krishna and Deepak Chahar in the taking part in XI. On this match, each the groups have landed on the discipline with these gamers.

Thus far in the 12 months 2022, Group India has to face defeat in 5 consecutive matches together with 2 Exams and three ODIs. Earlier than the three ODIs, the Indian crew needed to face defeat in the final two Check matches.