South African court rejects ex-president’s plea to revoke prison sentence
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s highest court on Friday rejected an appeal to quash the prison sentence of former President Jacob Zuma, who has been jailed for refusing to appear before a commission investigating corruption charges, Which tainted his tenure as the leader of the country.
Mr Zuma’s arrest was seen as a victory for South Africa’s young democracy, a sign that no former head of state was above the law. It was also a sign from President Cyril Ramaphosa that his administration would tackle corruption decisively.
Mr Zuma, 79, was released on medical parole last week, after serving a fraction of his 15-month prison term, most of which was spent in the prison’s medical ward.
But the court on Friday rejected his appeal to reverse the prison sentence. Despite what Mr Zuma called a “constructive effort” to prove his case, the Constitutional Court found that his arrest was necessary.
Justice Sisi Khampepe read out the court’s majority decision, saying, “For his own peril, Mr. Zuma refused to participate in the contempt proceedings and contemptuously denied further opportunity when invited to do so.” rejected.”
Mr Zuma has maintained his innocence and condemned the court’s decision to arrest him, claiming without evidence that he was the victim of a political conspiracy.
Mr Zuma was taken into custody on 7 July and handed himself over to the authorities minutes before the midnight deadline.
While Mr Zuma’s tenure as president from 2009 to 2018 was marked by scandal and mismanagement, he remains beloved in some corners of the country, particularly his home province, KwaZulu-Natal.
His arrest triggered a wave of violence with widespread looting and arson. According to officials, more than 300 people were killed in the commotion.
The unrest reflected deep public anger at staggering income inequality, a crumbling economy and widespread unemployment.
The case against Mr Zuma has also exposed deep divisions within his party, the African National Congress. Which has ruled the country since the fall of apartheid in 1994.
His arrest precipitated the astonishing downfall of the once acclaimed freedom fighter who fought alongside Nelson Mandela.
On the eve of his imprisonment, Mr Zuma’s lawyers filed an urgent application to quash the Constitutional Court’s decision to jail him for contempt of court.
In his petition, Mr Zuma said he did not have the financial resources to deal with the legal challenges brought by the investigation and instead decided to focus on the criminal trial he is also facing. Mr Zuma is being tried on charges of racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering after being accused of taking bribes from a French arms manufacturer when he was vice president in 1999. The matter continues on 22 September.
In trying to escape prison, Mr Zuma cited his poor health and the danger posed by the coronavirus in prison.
Mr Zuma was released on medical parole on 5 September, after the government’s Department of Correctional Services said it was “inspired by a medical report”, but did not provide any details about the nature of his illness.
While the Medical Parole Advisory Board did not approve Mr Zuma’s parole, the National Commissioner for Correctional Services told the South African Broadcasting Corporation that he personally approved Mr Zuma’s release, rejecting the board’s view that the former The President was in stable condition and was fit. Continue your captivity.
#South #African #court #rejects #expresidents #plea #revoke #prison #sentence
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.