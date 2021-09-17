South African court rejects ex-president’s plea to revoke prison sentence

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s highest court on Friday rejected an appeal to quash the prison sentence of former President Jacob Zuma, who has been jailed for refusing to appear before a commission investigating corruption charges, Which tainted his tenure as the leader of the country.

Mr Zuma’s arrest was seen as a victory for South Africa’s young democracy, a sign that no former head of state was above the law. It was also a sign from President Cyril Ramaphosa that his administration would tackle corruption decisively.

Mr Zuma, 79, was released on medical parole last week, after serving a fraction of his 15-month prison term, most of which was spent in the prison’s medical ward.

But the court on Friday rejected his appeal to reverse the prison sentence. Despite what Mr Zuma called a “constructive effort” to prove his case, the Constitutional Court found that his arrest was necessary.