South African Herschelle Gibbs accused BCCI secretary jay shah threatening not to play in kashmir premier league says political agenda with Pakistan

Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has accused the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of making threats. He says that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has threatened him that he will not be allowed to take part in any kind of cricketing activity in India in future if he takes part in the Kashmir Premier League.

According to Sportscreeda, Herschelle Gibbs got this message from Jay Shah through Graeme Smith, the current Director of Cricket for South Africa. Herschelle Gibbs has also made a tweet regarding the alleged threat from the BCCI. In that tweet, he wrote, ‘BCCI is making a lot of effort to align its political agenda with Pakistan and prevent me from playing in the Kashmir Premier League. It is not needed. BCCI threatened me that they will not allow me to enter India for any cricket related work. This attitude is very ludicrous.

After this tweet by Herschelle Gibbs, people on social media told him a lot. @Suyash060 wrote, ‘KPL is being organized on Indian soil and you say that BCCI should not politicise. This is not politics. Nothing is bigger for us than the country and its pride.

@anuragkrish replied to Herschelle Gibbs saying, ‘You have a habit of tossing the ball in the air before you catch it!! Your fans in India have become zero with this one tweet. @CricSidd wrote, ‘Okay bro, we all know you need attention. At least don’t use such cheap gimmicks. Apart from this, many other people have tweeted and called it a petty act of Herschelle Gibbs. Herschelle Gibbs also tried to answer some people. However, they could not stop the people.

If we talk about the work front of Herschelle Gibbs, then he is part of the Overseas Warriors team in the Kashmir Premier League. This league is starting from 6th August. The final match of the series will be played on August 17. A total of six teams are participating in this league.

Herschelle Gibbs played 90 Test cricket matches for South Africa before retiring. In his 154 innings, he scored 6167 runs at an average of 42.0. It also includes his 14 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His best performance in Test cricket is 228 runs.

He has also played 248 ODIs for South Africa. He scored 8094 runs in 240 innings at an average of 36.1. He scored 400 runs in 23 T20 Internationals at an average of 18.2. Gibbs has 21 centuries and 37 half-centuries in ODIs and three fifties in T20 Internationals.






