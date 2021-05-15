South Africans Call for Justice After Police Shooting of Lindani Myeni



Mr. Myeni and his spouse moved to the USA in January 2020.

In a prolonged phone interview, Ms. Myeni recalled how they met in 2016 at a hostel in Durban, a metropolis on South Africa’s east coast. Knowledgeable rugby participant, he was taking part in an away recreation; she was on a three-day layover throughout a Christian missionary journey all over the world.

Mr. Myeni appreciated to sing, and as soon as auditioned for the present “Idols South Africa.” He was additionally a longtime member of Scouts South Africa, main wilderness camps for youngsters.

The couple married 18 months after they met, and spent their first few years in South Africa, residing in his hometown.

Their resolution to maneuver to the USA, Ms. Myeni mentioned, was pushed by her profession in actual property. First, they tried Tampa, Fla., however, she mentioned, they discovered the inequalities between Black and white too reminiscent of South Africa and the legacy of apartheid.

“Each home we checked out, you possibly can both be in a extremely poor Black neighborhood or a snobby wealthy white neighborhood, and neither of these match us,” Ms. Myeni mentioned. “We wished someplace the place persons are progressing and doing nicely but in addition, is it secure for us as a blended couple?”

Subsequent they tried Denver. That they had as soon as spent six months there, and it was dwelling to the Glendale Merlins, a rugby crew Mr. Myeni may be a part of whereas he waited for a piece allow.

Even earlier than his demise in Honolulu, Mr. Myeni had generally felt focused by the police in his new nation. In Austin, Texas, he was arrested at a nightclub whereas touring together with his rugby crew, a teammate mentioned, then launched with out prices. And in Denver, he was stopped by the police whereas strolling to rugby observe.