South Africa’s Jacob Zuma gets medical parole

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been released on medical parole two months after being jailed for contempt.

The government’s Department of Correctional Services said in a Statement on Sunday that Mr Zuma’s parole was “inspired by a medical report”, but it did not give any details about the nature of his illness. The department then said Mr Zuma had been hospitalized last month to undergo one of several medical procedures.

The department said Mr Zuma would serve the remaining 15 months of his sentence under the supervision of the community reform system, adding that he would be supervised until the end of his sentence. But it did not provide any details about where he would actually grant his parole.

His release follows his staggering fall as a once celebrated freedom fighter who fought against apartheid with Nelson Mandela and was a powerful figure in the conduct of the African National Congress.