South Africa's Jacob Zuma gets medical parole
Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been released on medical parole two months after being jailed for contempt.
The government’s Department of Correctional Services said in a Statement on Sunday that Mr Zuma’s parole was “inspired by a medical report”, but it did not give any details about the nature of his illness. The department then said Mr Zuma had been hospitalized last month to undergo one of several medical procedures.
The department said Mr Zuma would serve the remaining 15 months of his sentence under the supervision of the community reform system, adding that he would be supervised until the end of his sentence. But it did not provide any details about where he would actually grant his parole.
His release follows his staggering fall as a once celebrated freedom fighter who fought against apartheid with Nelson Mandela and was a powerful figure in the conduct of the African National Congress.
Mr Zuma, 79, was forced to step down in 2018 after being dismissed by the ANC, threatened with a no-confidence vote in parliament and abandoned by millions of voters. South Africa’s supreme judicial body found him guilty of contempt for refusing to appear before a commission investigating allegations of widespread corruption during his nine years as president, after which he was held on 7 July. was taken into custody.
John Steinhausen, leader of South Africa’s opposition Democratic Alliance, said in a statement on Sunday that Mr Zuma’s medical parole was “totally illegal” and made a “mock” of the country’s corrective legislation.
“Jacob Zuma refused to be publicly examined by an independent medical professional, let alone a medical advisory board,” Mr Steinhausen said, adding that a prisoner was granted medical parole under the law. There was a need for such an assessment.
One South Africa Movement, which focuses on policy solutions to South Africa’s development challenges, said In a statement on Twitter That the government’s decision was questionable and lacked transparency.
Under South African corrective law, prisoners eligible to be released for medical reasons include seriously ill prisoners serving 24 months or less; who are physically disabled; and prisoners suffering from a disease that severely limits their daily activity or ability to care for themselves. The risk of re-offending should also be low.
“We appeal to all South Africans to bear the dignity of Mr. Zuma as he continues to receive medical treatment,” the Department of Corrections said.
A foundation named after Mr. Zuma, which posted on twitter That it welcomed the decision, said he was still in the hospital.
When Mr Zuma was taken into custody in July, supporters argued that he had been treated unfairly, and that it was unconstitutional to sentence him to prison without trial. Some called for the closure of his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.
The protests have resulted in multiple deaths, tens of millions of dollars in damages and disruption of the country’s coronavirus vaccination programme.
President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military to quell civil unrest, calling it the worst in the country’s history.
