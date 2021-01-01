South and Hollywood film releases on Diwali: Film screenings: Bollywood is still waiting for the release of movies in Maharashtra.

After the second wave of Kovid, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bell Bottom’ has started showing in cinemas. While the release of Hollywood’s ‘Eternal’ and Rajinikanth’s ‘Annathe’ has been announced for Diwali, Bollywood is still waiting for the opening of cinemas in Maharashtra to announce the release of the film.

After the second wave of Corona, Akshay Kumar paved the way for the opening of the cinema by releasing his film ‘Bell Bottom’. However, due to non-opening of cinema in Maharashtra, the lifetime collection of the film was reduced to only Rs 27 crore and the makers of the film had to suffer a lot. As a result, the rest of the producers are now waiting for the release of their films in Maharashtra. Recently, the Multiplex Association of India has also appealed to the Maharashtra government to save the lives of people involved in the cinema business by opening cinema halls. Recently, Kangana Ranaut’s film Thalayavi has also been released in cinemas. However, due to the lack of cinema in Maharashtra, the makers of the film have agreed to release it in Hindi on OTT in two weeks to make up for their loss. As a result, many large multiplex chains have not released ‘Thalayavi’ in Hindi. In view of all these problems, no producer is currently avoiding showing their films and to date, the release dates of Diwali and Dussehra have not been announced.



Upcoming Southern and Hollywood movies

The Hollywood film ‘Shang Chi’, which was released last week, grossed Rs 12 crore in its first week. So ‘Fast and Furious 9’ is also loved by the audience. On the other hand, the release of films in South India has started in earnest. Excited by the initial response from the audience, South and Hollywood have started announcing the release of their films. Usually, till now, only Bollywood films used to show strength at the box office on the day of Diwali, but this time, excited about not announcing the release date of any Bollywood film yet, Hollywood people announced their film Eternal and Rajinikanth’s film ‘Annathe’. It is Diwali. Speaking on the occasion, producer and film business analyst Girish Johar says, “Look, cinemas are open at all major centers of Southern cinema. While Hollywood films earn bonuses in India. Will start releasing and they have started.

The publication will start as soon as Maharashtra opens

Experts believe that cinemas in Maharashtra could open sometime in the near future. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta says, “Cinemas in Maharashtra are expected to open in the next couple of weeks. After that, Bollywood filmmakers will start announcing the immediate release of their films. When we asked Komal that Hollywood and Southwalla have announced Diwali release but Bollywood has no clue? So he said, ‘The collection of Bollywood films mainly depends on the cinemas in Maharashtra. You have also seen this between the recently released films ‘Bell Bottom’ and ‘Thalayavi’. That is why no big Bollywood movie will be screened in Maharashtra unless a cinema is opened. By the way, if we talk about films to be released on Diwali, in which Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ have already been announced, but if ‘Suryavanshi’ comes on Diwali, then Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’ will have to be released. Have to withdraw. However, it will be interesting to see when the cinemas of Maharashtra open and when the release of Hindi films starts.